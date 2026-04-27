Rainmaker's Cloud Seeding Breakthrough: First-Ever Proof of Manmade Precipitation, 143M Gallons for Oregon & Utah

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rainmaker Technology Corporation announces a historic breakthrough, becoming the first private company in history to validate the results of cloud seeding operations. Rainmaker Founder and CEO Augustus Doricko issued the following statement in response:

"Rainmaker is the first company in human history to unambiguously measure and validate the results of a cloud seeding operation. With the newfound capability to measure our yields and quantify our results, Rainmaker will go forward and continue our mission to refill the Great Salt Lake, end drought in the American West and deliver water abundance wherever it is needed most around the world."

Background

Rainmaker Technology Corporation is a next-generation cloud seeding company based in El Segundo Calif. Using drone technology and advanced radar, Rainmaker works to increase wintertime precipitation in target areas. Additional snowfall helps to alleviate the impacts of drought while boosting critical industries like agriculture, outdoor recreation, and hydropower.

Before this year, no private company had ever achieved validation of cloud seeding—definitive, quantitative proof that operations meaningfully increased local precipitation. This changed with Rainmaker's 2026 operations in Oregon and Utah. As of April, Rainmaker has obtained 82 unambiguous seeding signatures, distinct radar patterns that prove seeding operations directly caused precipitation. These signatures correspond to over 143 million gallons of freshwater for Oregon and Utah residents, amounting to the annual water usage of approximately 1750 American households. This figure likely represents only a small fraction of Rainmaker's total generation this season.

In the United States alone, more than 80 million people are affected by drought. This crisis is visible in almost every part of the country and worsens with each year. Currently, 40 U.S. states experience severe to exceptional drought conditions.

Persistent drought endangers critical lifelines of food production, infrastructure, and reliable water supply, threatening stability at home and security abroad. Lower snowpack in mountainous areas across the American West poses a significant threat to the winter sports industry, local economies, and water availability in the spring.

Through advanced research and modern drone-based technologies, cloud seeding will become a new form of water infrastructure, helping to end water scarcity in the United States and around the world.

Rainmaker currently operates in Utah, Idaho, Oregon, California and Colorado and is working to expand operations throughout the American West and globally.

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SOURCE Rainmaker Technology Corporation