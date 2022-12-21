RAINN Statement on Latest Verdict on Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Crimes

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RAINN released the following statement after the jury in a Los Angeles court delivered a mixed verdict for former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. Jurors found him guilty of raping one woman but either found him not guilty or could not decide on other charges.

"While many will reflect on how this verdict is another significant chapter in Harvey Weinstein's history as a sexual predator tonight, RAINN is reflecting on the significance of how many women are coming forward to tell their stories about Harvey Weinstein. Tonight we celebrate their courage and strength. RAINN is here — 24 hours, 7 days a week — to offer confidential support to anyone seeking it." — Scott Berkowitz , President, RAINN.

RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline offers free, confidential, 24/7 support at 800.656.HOPE (4673) and online.RAINN.org .

About RAINN

RAINN , the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online.rainn.org .

