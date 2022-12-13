RAINN SUPPORTS MAJOR CHILD PROTECTION BILL RENEWED BY CONGRESS

The PROTECT Our Children Act of 2022 ( H.R. 8816 ) Provides Support to Rescue Children and Investigate and Arrest Perpetrators of Sex Offenses Against Children

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congress passed the PROTECT Our Children Act on December 6, 2022, safeguarding the future of agencies that identify child victims of sexual abuse and exploitation and apprehend offenders. The bill now heads to the White House for President Biden's signature.

"We are immensely grateful to House and Senate leadership for swiftly passing the PROTECT Our Children Act before the end of the 117th Congress," said Samantha Cadet, director of federal affairs for RAINN. "This legislation authorizes critical funding to the agencies tasked with identifying and rescuing children from sexual abuse and exploitation. There is a growing epidemic of sexual violence against children in the United States—we need authorities on the ground tackling this issue now more than ever before."

The act reauthorizes funding for the National Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program, which expired in September. The program provides funding to 61 task forces across the United States. In FY21, ICAC Task Force investigations resulted in the arrest of over 10,000 perpetrators of online sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

In response to the alarming rise of child sexual abuse material, RAINN just released Lean On Me : A Caregiver's Guide To Safeguarding Children And Supporting Healing From Sexual Abuse, a free five-episode video series and guidebook with must-know information for parents and caregivers.

About RAINN

RAINN , the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online.rainn.org .

Contact: Erinn Robinson

Director of Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE RAINN