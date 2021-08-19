Rainshine to Launch Fintech Businesses Targeting the Global Media & Entertainment Industry

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainshine Global Inc., a US-based diversified media and entertainment company, announces the creation of four new fintech businesses as a part of its expansion to build a global leader in the tech-enabled Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry.

These include:

Digital Tokens: Rainshine will launch its first token under the brand AISTRA Coin, a first-of-its-kind investment vehicle designed to raise $100 million to finance, distribute, and trade new original content productions and list at global Alternative Trading System (ATS) exchanges. Rainshine's digital tokens will create a new asset class for both institutional & high net worth investors, transforming the process of investing in new and high potential original audio-visual media content assets.

Media Credit: The company will launch two new subsidiaries under the banner of Rainshine Media CreditTech, one each for the US and India, to offer credit solutions to the M&E industry. Rainshine is raising $50 million, combining both new equity as well as credit lines from leading financial institutions to initially develop the media credit business and later add DeFi (Decentralized Finance) tech solutions to broaden the pool of investors.

Premium Video-on-Demand (PVOD) Platform: The new platform called Rainshine DiFa (Direct-to-Fans) will provide both a white-labeled solution plus bolt-on to other global PVOD platforms or provide content developers a one-stop gateway to a global audience with fully baked digital marketing, payment, e-commerce, and audience interaction solutions.

Digital Assets Research & Advisory services (DARA): As new fintech and blockchain technologies collide with the traditional and the new streaming-driven M&E industry, industry players will need considerable support to comprehend, evaluate, and exploit new opportunities. Rainshine's DARA group will work closely with industry players to help them develop and launch new products globally and ensure that they achieve their fullest potential.

The offerings will be anchored by RainBlox©, the company's proprietary blockchain platform. Using a Smart Contracts module that enables the creation of both transparency in the monetization of assets and full execution of the required payments globally. Rainshine is standardizing financing and payment processes in the M&E industry that have been overly complex traditionally. It seeks to enhance trust and transparency for investors, content creators, and producers.

The innovative offerings from Rainshine will accelerate the growth of its original content business and create new options for financing, distribution, and co-creation of content and fulfill its ambition of creating the next generation M&E company.

Sharing his thoughts, Neeraj Bhargava, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Rainshine Global, said, "The media and entertainment industry is positioned to become a $3 trillion globally connected industry by 2030. Riding on the second wave of digital disruption, we want to build a future-ready company that not only champions the stories that creators want to tell their audiences but also alleviates their pain points on financing, distribution, and retaining the fair share of their creations. We find ourselves in an exciting period where technology can accelerate growth and restructure the industry in a most positive manner, and we want to be on the forefront of enabling the development of a creator-centric industry."

Adding on, Kishore Mirchandani, CFO, Rainshine Global, said, "The new generation of fintech and blockchain technologies are creating exciting options to finance the rapid growth of the M&E industry and access new paths to distribute globally. I am truly excited about Rainshine's innovative fintech offerings and the potential of RainBlox© developing into a fully integrated platform for creator and production contracts, M&E asset fractionalization and financing, digital assets management, global audience access, and listing in financial markets. Being an innovator in this era is an irresistible privilege that we at Rainshine are eager to embrace and build a transformational company."

Rainshine is creating new subsidiaries to launch each of these new fintech businesses and will be launched progressively in the next 6-9 months.

About Rainshine Global:

Rainshine Global is a leading entertainment company that nurtures, creates, and develops content studios that create fabulous content aimed at audiences worldwide and build sustainable businesses. The company is focused on creating world-class content IP's and offering fintech solutions for the entertainment industry. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Mumbai, and London, Rainshine partners globally with talent, content creators, and distributors.

To know more visit – www.rainshine.com

SOURCE Rainshine Entertainment