RainTech Roofing for a Reason Kicks Off 2026 by Supporting ARF Tulsa

RainTech Roofing Gives Back to Tulsa Animal Rescue Foundation

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirits were high as the cold wind whipped through LaFortune Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a small group of volunteers and foundation leaders gathered at ARF House to receive meaningful news. The facility was selected as the first 2026 recipient of RainTech Roofing for a Reason and will receive a no-cost roof replacement.

For more than 35 years, the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) has helped homeless pets throughout the Tulsa area find loving homes. Animals at risk of euthanasia are rescued from area shelters and provided with comprehensive medical care until they are matched with their forever families.

"We're honored to support ARF Tulsa with a new roof as part of Roofing for a Reason 2026," said Freddie Watkins, owner of RainTech Roofing. "Just as ARF provides safety and care for animals in need, we aim to shelter families and enrich the Tulsa community through service and generosity."

Watkins launched RainTech Roofing for a Reason at the start of 2025, making the upcoming installation the one-year anniversary of the program. The initial recipients were residential homeowners, making this project the first commercial application of the initiative.

"We're energized for 2026 and the opportunity to extend the RainTech Roofing for a Reason mission even further," Watkins said. "Helping Tulsa families and local organizations in need allows us to continue building a stronger Tulsa community."

RainTech Roofing accepts Roofing for a Reason nominations year-round through its website. Submissions are encouraged for individuals, families, and organizations who are actively involved in the Tulsa community and making a difference in their own way. Whether through service, outreach, or quiet leadership, nominees should demonstrate a commitment to helping others and strengthening the community they serve.

