Raintree and Censuswide Release Landmark Report on AI's Disruptive Role in Rehab and Physical Therapy

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree, the leading provider of AI-powered software solutions for rehabilitation and physical therapy organizations, today announced the release of a groundbreaking new whitepaper in partnership with Censuswide Research: "AI in Rehab & Physical Therapy—Inside the Minds of Rehab Therapy Leaders: AI's Inevitable Disruption."

The report, based on survey data from 154 senior leaders across the rehabilitation and physical therapy sector, offers one of the industry's first comprehensive, data-driven looks at how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping clinical, operational, and business performance. It provides an objective and forward-looking assessment of AI's role as a catalyst for innovation, efficiency, and better patient outcomes.

"This is not a theoretical conversation anymore—AI is here, and it's transforming rehab therapy from the inside out," said Chris Farrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Raintree. "This report reflects what the most forward-thinking therapy leaders already know: those who act now will define the future of the profession. Waiting is no longer an option."

A Candid Look Inside the Minds of Industry Leaders

Conducted in collaboration with Censuswide, the report reveals that nine in ten therapy leaders view proactive AI adoption as essential to staying competitive, and more than 70% believe AI will directly improve patient outcomes and satisfaction.

Leaders are already experimenting with AI in documentation, scheduling, forecasting, intake, and remote patient monitoring—early evidence of an accelerating adoption curve that mirrors other industries' digital transformations.

One respondent summarized the moment succinctly: "If you're not using AI, you'll cease to exist."

From Hype to Healthcare Reality

Beyond the statistics, AI in Rehab & Physical Therapy highlights a major shift in mindset. Nearly three-quarters of respondents report active adoption or pilot programs underway, signaling that AI is no longer an emerging technology—it's becoming the new operational standard.

Key takeaways include:

73% of leaders expect patient outcomes to improve as a result of AI.





of leaders expect as a result of AI. 71% expect AI to increase patient satisfaction and capacity .





expect AI to . 44% cite efficiency, cost savings, and administrative relief as core motivators.

Defining the Future of Care

The report also explores how patient expectations are shifting rapidly in an AI-enabled world. Consumers accustomed to the personalization of platforms like Amazon, Netflix, and ChatGPT now expect similar ease and intelligence from their healthcare experiences.

"Patients don't compare their rehab experience to another clinic anymore," Farrell explained. "They compare it to the best digital experience they've ever had. That's the bar we're now measured against—and it's a bar AI can help us exceed."

About the Study

The research, conducted in August 2025, surveyed senior executives across adult and pediatric outpatient rehab organizations in the U.S., including hospital outpatient departments, large enterprise therapy networks, and independent practices.

The findings capture the sector's growing consensus that AI's disruption is inevitable—but leadership is a choice.

Download the Full Report

The full report, AI in Rehab & Physical Therapy – Inside the Minds of Rehab Therapy Leaders: AI's Inevitable Disruption, is now available for download at www.raintreeinc.com/ai .

