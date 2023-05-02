Raintree Introduces New Service to Simplify Billing and Payment Experience for Therapy & Rehab Practices

New all-in-one payment solution Raintree Payments seamlessly integrates EHR and merchant services

TEMECULA, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) including patient engagement, scheduling, billing, and practice management, in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced that it has introduced Raintree Payments, a seamlessly integrated and streamlined merchant service designed specifically to help therapy and rehab practices simplify the billing and payment experience.

With integrated EHR and merchant services, therapy and rehab practices can eliminate the tedious manual entry of transferring patient information from one system to another, saving valuable time.

The all-in-one payment solution also supports credit card and ACH payments in person, online, on mobile devices, or via card-on-file, making it easy for patients to make payments. This helps eliminate late payments while increasing practice cash flow. And because all transactions are PCI-compliant, practices and their customers have peace of mind knowing that personal information is always protected.

Raintree Payments offers multiple payment collection options, including:

A cutting-edge retail PIN pad that accepts all payment methods, features a high-end keypad for seamless PIN entry, and is easy to integrate at any lane or kiosk

A durable and easy-to-use mobile solution that is lightweight and pocket-sized, has a long-lasting battery, and is capable of working with all existing infrastructure

An online bill payment platform that allows practices and patients to perform activities such as set up payment plans or auto-charge copays , pay online using a secure patient portal, or send patients mobile-friendly and interactive eStatements

"Therapy and rehab practices often struggle with payment processing tasks, inefficiently transferring information from one system to another, creating challenges with reconciliation, and stretching already-thin resources," said Nick Hedges, CEO, Raintree. "Raintree Payments is an all-in-one solution that enables practices to work smarter, not harder, delivering the ability to accept more payment types and helping generate more revenue while also elevating the patient experience."

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/.

