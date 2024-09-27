Raintree Systems Accelerates Innovation and Growth with Strategic Appointment to Board of Directors

30-Year Tech and Healthcare Veteran, Bill Lucchini, to Advise on Driving Customer Value Through Automation and Efficiency

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, inc., a leading rehabilitation therapy software provider backed by Serent Capital, announced today the appointment of Bill Lucchini to its Board of Directors.

This strategic addition comes at a pivotal time as Raintree continues its rapid growth and solidifies its position as a leader in technology solutions for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, and multidisciplinary therapy practices.

Lucchini brings an outstanding track record in scaling healthcare technology solutions. As CEO of Nextech Systems, a prominent healthcare technology solution for specialty providers, Lucchini focused on customer-centric innovation that led to the company being the preeminent EHR and payments solutions in its specialties. Lucchini's emphasis on creating meaningful workflow and efficiency benefits for its customers included AI-empowered patient journey innovations. He has also served as CEO of Dealer-FX Group, Inc., SVP and GM of Sophos Cloud, COO at OnForce, and held an impressive 16-year tenure at Intuit. His experience and expertise will help advise and accelerate Raintree's product roadmap.

"We are thrilled to attract a leader of Bill's caliber to our Board," said Nick Hedges, CEO of Raintree Systems. "He is renowned for transforming Nextech through product innovation, including AI, that reset the bar for customer value. I am excited for the Board and I to have Bill as a close advisor as we chart a similar path at Raintree to redefine innovation in the rehab therapy EHR space."

"I'm excited to work with Nick, the board, and the executive team to further Raintree's mission to help therapy professionals provide better care and achieve superior outcomes for their patients," said Lucchini. "Therapy professionals are making a difference for patients every day, and as an industry leader Raintree drives innovation that helps them focus on patient care while enabling them to grow and thrive. I look forward to working with all the great people at Raintree to leverage AI and other new technologies to do even more for our customers."

