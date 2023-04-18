Raintree Systems Announces TherapyCon '24

Call for speakers now open for annual conference and expo for therapy and rehab industry, March 6-8, 2024 in Las Vegas

TEMECULA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) including patient engagement, scheduling, billing and practice management, in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced that TherapyCon '24 will be held March 6 to 8, 2024, at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

The company's annual conference and exhibition is the premier event in the U.S. for therapy and rehabilitation professionals to educate themselves, network, and have some fun.

Conference sessions will be organized under five different tracks:

Clinical Efficiency Patient Journey Revenue Cycle Business Operations Regulatory, Compliance, & Security

Raintree will offer a pre-conference boot camp for beginners and advanced users on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to provide in-depth training designed to help attendees seamlessly navigate the Raintree platform.

What to expect at TherapyCon '24

Real-world, actionable insights on the tactics and tools that make for a better practice today … and a stronger one tomorrow

A chance to immerse yourself in learning that will help grow your skillset and prepare you for whatever the future holds

The opportunity to connect and trade tips, tricks, and best practices with other therapy and rehab professionals

Industry-focused sessions crafted to help you run a better therapy practice

Cutting-edge products and services intended to simplify every element of your therapy and rehab practice on display in a world-class exhibit hall

Games, contests, an epic after-party, and lots of shenanigans (yes, shenanigans) to keep you entertained

"The therapy and rehab industry is changing fast and TherapyCon is the best place for practice owners and practitioners to keep up on the latest challenges, trends, and technologies impacting their patients and businesses," said Nick Hedges, CEO, Raintree. "We are hard at work to make next year's TherapyCon the best yet and most valuable for attendees."

Check back on June 1 for a full conference agenda and keynote speakers.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/.

