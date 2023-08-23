Raintree Systems Appoints Megan MacLean as Chief Customer Officer

Raintree

23 Aug, 2023, 10:11 ET

Senior executive brings 25 years of experience leading client success functions of high-growth software companies and consulting firms

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, a leading provider of software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, announced today that Megan MacLean, a seasoned executive with deep experience in every aspect of sales, service, and customer success, has been appointed Chief Customer Officer.

In her new role, MacLean will oversee Raintree's client success management, professional services, customer support, and learning and development teams.

Over the past 25 years, MacLean has had a distinguished career leading the client success functions of highly successful software companies and consulting firms. In her most recent role as Chief Customer Officer at Vendavo, MacLean was instrumental in driving rapid growth and achieving remarkable client outcomes. MacLean has earned a reputation in the technology industry for leading exceptional teams, instituting meticulous, customer-centric processes, and building deep, enduring client relationships.

"We are delighted to welcome Megan MacLean to the Raintree team as our new Chief Customer Officer," said Nick Hedges, CEO, Raintree. "Hiring an executive of Megan's caliber represents our commitment to rapidly becoming a world-class software company while retaining and building upon our relentless focus on customers."

"Raintree has built its identity on helping therapy professionals to give better care and achieve superior outcomes for everyone," said MacLean. "I'm excited to join the Raintree team to contribute my experience setting strategy, developing teams, and directing all facets of service delivery and customer success."

Prior to Vendavo, MacLean held leadership roles with Arthur Andersen Business Consulting and Exemplary Software. She holds an advanced degree in computer science from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Raintree Systems
Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/.

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes, [email protected]

SOURCE Raintree

