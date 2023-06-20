Raintree Systems Earns 16 Awards in G2 Summer 2023 Report

TEMECULA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR), including patient engagement, scheduling, billing, and practice management, in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced that it has been recognized as a High Performer or Top Performer in 16 categories by technology review site G2 in their Summer 2023 report.

This recognition is based on the reviews posted by real users for each of the G2 Grid Report®-related questions featured in the G2 review form.

Raintree earned 16 G2 badges as follows:

Physical Therapy – Top Performer for Overall

Patient Scheduling – Top Performer for Small Business and Overall

Patient Scheduling – Highest User Adoption

Patient Engagement – Highest User Adoption

Medical Billing – Top Performer Overall and High Performer for Small Business

Medical Billing – Highest User Adoption

Electronic Health Record – High Performer for Small Business and Overall

Electronic Health Record – Highest User Adoption

Revenue Cycle Management – High Performer for Small Business and Overall

Revenue Cycle Management – Best Meets Requirements*

Revenue Cycle Management – Highest User Adoption**

Telemedicine – Highest User Adoption**

*The Best Meets Requirements product in the Usability Index earned the Highest Meets Requirements rating in its category

**The Highest User Adoption product in the Implementation Index earned the Highest User Adoption rating in its category

A "Top Performer" refers to a software solution that has received excellent ratings and has a larger market presence. A "High Performer" is a software solution that has achieved high satisfaction ratings with a smaller market presence compared to others in the same category.

One reviewer described Raintree as a "very robust EMR system" and added, "I like the flexibility and customization availability. Raintree has many great tools."

Another verified reviewer said, "The customization of reports and dashboards make working with this system far better than others like it."

A recent reviewer praised both the product and the Raintree team: "I love the Raintree staff. They have always been willing to help get a solution to our problem figured out quickly and are always happy to help. I also like the software because we have been able to customize it to meet our needs and that is very critical to our success."

"It's an honor to be recognized by G2 as a high performer and top performer in sixteen categories," said Nick Hedges, CEO, Raintree Systems. "The positive feedback we receive from actual users inspires us to continue focusing on comprehending clients' needs, giving them innovative solutions to succeed in the market, and supporting those solutions with exemplary customer service."

Raintree's software achieved the Top and High Performer rankings on the G2 Grid Report® by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the categories. A product must have received 10 or more reviews for inclusion in the report.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Learn more about what real users have to say about Raintree on G2's product details page.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/ .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Raintree