Raintree Systems Expands C-Suite

TEMECULA, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) including patient engagement, scheduling, billing, and practice management, in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced it has filled two critical executive leadership positions as the company continues to grow. Vu Nguyen has been named new chief product officer (CPO), while Scott Rongo has been promoted from executive vice president (EVP) of sales to chief revenue officer (CRO).

Vu Nguyen

In his role as Raintree's CPO, Nguyen leads the vision, strategy, roadmap and commercialization of the company's product suite. Nguyen has been a product leader for over a decade, with more than 16 years of experience in healthcare IT and more than 20 years in SaaS software. Prior to joining Raintree, Nguyen was SVP at bar review course provider BARBRI Global, where he created a high-functioning product organization that drove the commercialization of all BARBRI products while instilling best practices.

Nguyen also previously held several leadership positions at Cerner Corp., including as director of product management and enterprise document management, and more than eight years at Siemens Healthcare, where he served as a product software analyst and product manager. He holds a bachelor's degree and master's degree in computer engineering from Villanova University.

"Vu was responsible for the business and product strategy of one of Cerner's most profitable portfolios," said Nick Hedges, CEO, Raintree. "His proven track record of delivering high-value products to customers that surpass revenue goals and his commitment to employee development and mentoring will fuel Raintree's business growth."

Scott Rongo

In Rongo's expanded role as CRO he will focus on further building the sales and partnership infrastructure to support the company's anticipated growth over the coming years. Rongo joined Raintree as EVP of sales in March 2022 and since that time has significantly enhanced Raintree's go-to-market capabilities achieving 158% new sales growth over that time period. Previous to Raintree Rongo spent nearly five years at eMDs, where he helped increase annual revenue from $30 million to just under $100 million. In December of 2020, Rongo was a key part of the leadership team that helped divest the business to CompuGroup Medical, where he served as the chief growth officer for the U.S. operation.

Rongo also has held senior leadership positions at Active Network and McKesson. He received a bachelor's degree in marketing and management from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and an executive MBA from the Mendoza College of Business at The University of Notre Dame.

"Since Scott joined Raintree a year ago, he has demonstrated a superior ability to manage complex sales processes and sales teams," said Hedges. "His strength in building relationships, assessing needs, and providing exemplary customer service through effective listening is critical to driving growth through a focus on customer value."

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/ .

Media contact

Marcia Rhodes (Amendola Communications)

[email protected]

SOURCE Raintree