Raintree Systems Launches "Therapy Matters," A New Podcast for Therapy and Rehab Practices

TEMECULA, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) including patient engagement, scheduling, billing and practice management, in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced that it has launched a new podcast called "Therapy Matters" to provide insights, build community and promote engagement for therapy and rehab practices.

"Therapy Matters" is a one-stop resource for expert insights and advice to help providers stay ahead of the changing needs, demands, and requirements of the therapy and rehab industry. Guests will include a wide array of industry thought leaders, government officials and cutting-edge vendors who have successfully navigated market challenges.

The podcast will cover critical industry issues such as the patient journey, revenue cycle operations and reimbursement policy, across a diverse range of specialties, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology and applied behavioral analysis (ABA).

"Therapy Matters" will be co-hosted by Raintree's Allison Jones, Vice President of Marketing and Scott Rongo, Chief Revenue Officer.

Topics and guests featured during the first few episodes include:

"Tips and Tricks for Running a Successful Therapy Practice in Rural America," with guest Simon Hargus , Owner and CEO, First Settlement Physical Therapy

, Owner and CEO, First Settlement Physical Therapy "3 Things You Need to Know About Compliance in Therapy and Rehab," with guest Veda Collmer , General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Raintree

Raintree "Growing Your Therapy Practice by Expanding into New Markets," with guest Troy Bage , CEO, IvyRehab for Kids

"Our goal at Raintree – and with this podcast – is to humanize healthcare," said Nick Hedges, CEO, Raintree. "We look forward to connecting with industry leaders to share their diverse perspectives on how therapy and rehab practices can thrive by delivering more excellent and efficient care, as well as overcome common challenges that impede business growth."

"Therapy Matters" can be found on leading podcast platforms, including: Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Google, and iHeart.

