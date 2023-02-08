Raintree Systems Wins 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Award for Outpatient Therapy and Rehab

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) including patient engagement, scheduling, billing, and practice management, in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced that it has been awarded the 2023 Best in KLAS designation for Outpatient Therapy/Rehab with a score of 83.7. The Best in KLAS Outpatient Therapy/Rehab award recognizes best-of-breed vendors that provide comprehensive clinical and billing solutions to organizations ranging from small therapy/rehab clinics to large hospital-affiliated therapy centers.

The award was announced in the 2023 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on thousands of verified customer interviews conducted by KLAS Research over the previous year. "We're proud of this recognition from KLAS Research. It's a result of the emphasis we place on understanding customers' needs, providing them with the solutions that allow them to thrive in the marketplace, and backing it with dedicated customer support," said Raintree CEO Nick Hedges.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said KLAS CEO Adam Gale. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

As part of its research, KLAS interviewed Raintree System customers on an anonymous basis. In August 2022, a VP from one client said: "We do a lot of custom work with Raintree Systems, and I must give my compliments to the vendor's engineers. They are excellent. The vendor's people are knowledgeable, and they have a strong culture of customer service and success. The vendor's people are a great group to work with. We appreciate that we have a core team that knows us and has our history and background. The vendor's people hold us accountable to timelines, and we have respect for their roles and the things that we are trying to accomplish together. That has been a great experience."

A vice president from a healthcare organization interviewed by KLAS in August 2022 said, "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Raintree Systems was very quick to start making changes and supporting us in different ways. They immediately started to think about changes for our patient flow. We were very overwhelmed, and the vendor immediately came to us with ideas and started to present solutions. That was fast, and it really showed how well the vendor understood us. With their help, we were able to provide better care for our patients during the COVID-19 pandemic."

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/.

