Raintree Systems Wins the Winter 2023 Top Performer Award in EMR and Healthcare Software Categories from SourceForge

The largest software reviews and comparison website in the world, SourceForge, has honored Raintree Systems with their Top Performer award.

TEMECULA, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raintree Systems, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) including patient engagement, scheduling, billing, and practice management, in addition to revenue cycle management (RCM) software solutions for the therapy and rehab industry, today announced that it has been awarded a Winter 2023 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software and services reviews and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a significant amount of recent favorable user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

"It's my pleasure to award the Winter 2023 Top Performers on SourceForge. Raintree has been named a Top Performer this Winter in the Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Healthcare software categories, and their numerous outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers," said Logan Abbott, president, SourceForge. "Congratulations and keep up the great work!"

To win the Winter 2023 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that Raintree delivers to customers.

"We are honored that Raintree has once again been recognized for its accomplishments in the therapy and rehab industry and its success as a valuable member of the healthcare software ecosystem," said Nick Hedges, CEO, Raintree Systems. "Our unwavering focus on comprehending the unique requirements of our clients, delivering solutions that empower them to excel, and supplementing it with top-notch customer support remains at the forefront of our business philosophy."

Most recently, Raintree was awarded the 2023 Best in KLAS designation for Outpatient Therapy/Rehab Software and Services.

About Raintree Systems

Raintree is the preeminent platform for enterprise and mid-sized therapy provider organizations. They have a proven track record of success and client satisfaction providing solutions in patient engagement and communications, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence/analytics for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology, and ABA across all treatment settings. From pediatrics to geriatrics, Raintree has more than 2,500 implementations and more than 25,000 users daily. Its commitment to "Software-as-a-Relationship" uniquely distinguishes it from other providers in the market. To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/.

About SourceForge

SourceForge.net is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 30 million users every month and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. SourceForge's mission is to help businesses find the best software to fit their needs and their budget. There are a variety of software tools available to businesses, and there are tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose. SourceForge also powers the Slashdot.org/software/ business software and services directory.

