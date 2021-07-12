Rainwater Charitable Foundation Invites Applicants for 30th Anniversary Rainwater Tau Leadership Fellowships

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rainwater Charitable Foundation, one of the largest independent funders of neurodegenerative disease research, is accepting applications starting today for the 30th Anniversary Rainwater Tau Leadership Fellowships.

The Tau Leadership Fellowships are open to postdoctoral researchers working in the field of neurodegenerative disease research, with priority given to those specializing in tauopathy. Graduate students pursuing a PhD or MD/PhD will also be considered based on research experience and their contribution to the understanding of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and tauopathy-related diseases.

The $10,000 fellowships will be earmarked for the purchase of technology; books; or travel and registration for courses or scientific conferences related to continued scientific discovery in tauopathy research. Selection of the Tau Leadership Fellows will be based on the applicant's research goals and experience alongside a commitment to leadership, mentorship, community engagement, and civic impact outside of the laboratory.

"These early-career leaders in research will know their value goes beyond the bench, and that their skills and expertise can make an impact on their community and inspire future scientists," said Dr. Amy Rommel, Scientific Program Director for the Rainwater Charitable Foundation. "The Rainwater Tau Leadership Fellows will honor the Foundation's 30-year legacy by supporting the next generation of leaders in tau-related neurodegenerative disease research and beyond," said Jeremy Smith, President of the Rainwater Charitable Foundation.

Applications for the 30th Anniversary Rainwater Tau Leadership Fellowships are available online at https://rainwatercharitablefoundation.org/30th-anniversary. The deadline to apply is August 15th, 2021.

About the Rainwater Charitable Foundation's Medical Research

The Rainwater Charitable Foundation (RCF) was created in the early 1990s by renowned private equity investor and philanthropist Richard E. Rainwater. RCF supports a range of programs in K-12 education, medical research, and other worthy causes. In order to deliver on its mission to accelerate the development of new diagnostics and treatments for tau-related neurodegenerative disorders, the Rainwater Charitable Foundation Medical Research team manages the Tau Consortium and the Rainwater Prize Program. With over $145 million invested to date, the Rainwater Foundation has helped to advance eight treatments into human trials. For more information, please visit http://rainwatercharitablefoundation.org/, www.rainwaterprize.org, and https://tauconsortium.org/.

