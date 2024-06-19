Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 891.1 million from 2024-2028, increase in water consumption worldwide to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rainwater harvesting systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 891.1 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Increase in water consumption worldwide is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of smart cities and green buildings. However, uneven distribution of rainfall and lack of awareness of rainwater harvesting poses a challenge. Key market players include Barr Plastics Inc., DandD Ecotech Services, Ecozi Ltd., HarvestH2o, Heritage Water Tanks, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Kingspan Group Plc, Metroll, Molloy Precast Products Ltd., Oasis Water Harvesting, Osmosis Autopump India Pvt. Ltd., Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse, RainHarvest Systems LLC, Rainwater Connection, Stormsaver Ltd., Vareo Blu Ltd, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Water Harvesting Solutions Inc., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and WISY AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global rainwater harvesting systems market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Non-residential and Residential), Application (Surface-based and Rooftop-based), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Barr Plastics Inc., DandD Ecotech Services, Ecozi Ltd., HarvestH2o, Heritage Water Tanks, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Kingspan Group Plc, Metroll, Molloy Precast Products Ltd., Oasis Water Harvesting, Osmosis Autopump India Pvt. Ltd., Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse, RainHarvest Systems LLC, Rainwater Connection, Stormsaver Ltd., Vareo Blu Ltd, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Water Harvesting Solutions Inc., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and WISY AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Smart Cities Mission in India, led by the Union Ministry of Urban Development, is prioritizing environmentally friendly infrastructure. Green building practices, including rainwater harvesting, are gaining popularity in this context. This technique is a significant component of the global rainwater harvesting systems market, which is projected to expand due to the increasing adoption of green technologies in smart city development. The Union Budget 2021-2022 allocated a substantial increase in funds towards the Smart Cities Mission, indicating a strong focus on sustainable infrastructure. Both public and private entities are promoting the use of rainwater harvesting systems in green buildings, contributing to the market's growth.

The rainwater harvesting systems market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing awareness about water conservation. Harvesting systems are essential for collecting and storing rainwater for later use. These systems are commonly used in residential and commercial buildings, farms, and industries. Factors such as drought, water scarcity, and rising water prices are driving the demand for rainwater harvesting systems. Farmers and agricultural businesses are particularly interested in these systems to irrigate their crops. The market for rainwater harvesting systems includes components such as collection systems, filtration systems, storage tanks, and pumps. Companies are focusing on developing innovative and cost-effective solutions to meet the growing demand. The future of the rainwater harvesting systems market looks promising as more people and businesses seek sustainable water management solutions.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Rainfall is an essential resource for agriculture and economic growth, but its erratic and uneven distribution poses challenges. On average, only one-third of days in a year experience rainfall, with over three-quarters of the annual rainfall occurring during these days. Monsoon seasons significantly impact economies, with favorable conditions leading to growth and weak monsoons causing agricultural losses. Rainwater harvesting systems offer a solution, but their implementation is hindered by unpredictable rainfall and limited awareness. Urban areas often view rainwater harvesting as a practice for rural communities. To drive market growth, increasing awareness and education about rainwater harvesting is crucial.

Rainwater harvesting systems have gained significant attention due to the increasing water scarcity and the need for sustainable water management solutions. However, implementing these systems comes with certain challenges. One major challenge is the high initial investment required for installation and maintenance. Another challenge is the lack of awareness and understanding about the benefits and importance of rainwater harvesting among consumers. Additionally, regulations and standards for rainwater harvesting systems vary from region to region, making it difficult for businesses to operate in multiple locations. Furthermore, the design and selection of appropriate rainwater harvesting technologies can be complex, requiring expertise and knowledge. Despite these challenges, the market for rainwater harvesting systems is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for water conservation and the availability of government incentives and subsidies.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This rainwater harvesting systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Non-residential

1.2 Residential Application 2.1 Surface-based

2.2 Rooftop-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Non-residential- The global non-residential rainwater harvesting systems market is anticipated to expand due to increasing installations in commercial and industrial sectors. Key industries, such as tourism and hospitality, are major drivers due to high FDI and water demand. Industrial activities account for approximately one-fifth of global water withdrawal, leading companies to invest in water management and rainwater harvesting for cost savings and resource efficiency. Large-scale systems offer significant economic and environmental benefits, fueling market growth in the non-residential segment.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In developed nations, the issue of water scarcity has gained significant attention, leading to the expansion of the rainwater harvesting market. This market caters to various sectors, including agriculture, where farmers utilize rainwater to irrigate their crops. Industrial units, factories, and commercial spaces also rely on rainwater harvesting for power generation, textiles, and emergency water supply. Rainwater harvesting systems are essential for urban resilience, particularly in managing stormwater runoff and replenishing depleting groundwater levels. Harvesting methods include the use of water harvesters, gutters and pipes, and incentives from municipal bodies encourage their adoption. Centralized drainage systems and stormwater runoff are significant challenges, but rainwater harvesting offers a sustainable solution. The market for rainwater harvesting systems continues to grow, driven by the need for water conservation and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Market Research Overview

The Rainwater Harvesting Systems market encompasses the design, production, and installation of systems used to collect and store rainwater for later use. These systems are essential in areas with water scarcity or frequent water shortages. They consist of various components such as rooftop collection structures, gutters, filtration systems, storage tanks, and pumps. The market is driven by factors like increasing water scarcity, stringent water regulations, and growing awareness of water conservation. Additionally, technological advancements in system design and materials have led to more efficient and cost-effective solutions. The market also faces challenges like high initial investment costs and the need for regular maintenance. Overall, the Rainwater Harvesting Systems market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to its ability to provide a sustainable water supply solution.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Non-residential



Residential

Application

Surface-based



Rooftop-based

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio