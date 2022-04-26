Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 638.88 mn |Increase in Water Consumption to Drive Growth | Technavio

Read the report with TOC on "Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (Non-residential and Residential) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Market Driver and Challenge

The increase in water consumption, owing to the increase in population and increase in the use of water in various industries, is driving the rainwater harvesting systems market growth. Water consumption has increased worldwide in the past few years. The residential and non-residential sectors are installing rainwater harvesting systems. Many developing nations are facing water stress. Moreover, the per capita water availability is reducing year-over-year. Thus, with the increasing population, coupled with inclusive development, the consumption of water has increased and is likely to rise at a fast pace during the forecast period.

The uneven distribution of rainfall and lack of awareness are challenging the global rainwater harvesting systems market growth. On average, rainfall is confined to just one-third of the number of days in a year globally. Uneven rainfall distribution is a challenge for rainwater harvesting system installations across the world. There is an uneven distribution of rainfall across several countries. This leads to a severe water crisis in some parts of a country while floods in others. Such factors may limit the market growth in the forecast period.

Major Rainwater Harvesting Systems Companies:

Aquaco Water Recycling Ltd.

Barr Plastics Inc.

CST Industries Inc.

DandD Ecotech Services

Ecozi Ltd.

HarvestH2o

Heritage Tanks

Innovative Water Solutions LLC

Kingspan Group Plc

Metroll

Molloy Precast Products Ltd.

Oasis Water Harvesting

Osmosis Autopump India Pvt. Ltd.

Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse

RainHarvest Systems LLC

Rainwater Connection

Stormsaver Ltd.

Wahaso

Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

WISY AG

Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of water consumption, owing to industrialization and urbanization and lack of municipal water supply, will drive the rainwater harvesting systems market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, South America, and MEA. The US is a key country for the rainwater harvesting systems market in North America.

Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 638.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aquaco Water Recycling Ltd., Barr Plastics Inc., CST Industries Inc., DandD Ecotech Services, Ecozi Ltd., HarvestH2o, Heritage Tanks, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Kingspan Group Plc, Metroll, Molloy Precast Products Ltd., Oasis Water Harvesting, Osmosis Autopump India Pvt. Ltd., Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse, RainHarvest Systems LLC, Rainwater Connection, Stormsaver Ltd., Wahaso, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and WISY AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 DandD Ecotech Services

Exhibit 89: DandD Ecotech Services - Overview



Exhibit 90: DandD Ecotech Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: DandD Ecotech Services - Key offerings

10.4 HarvestH2o

Exhibit 92: HarvestH2o - Overview



Exhibit 93: HarvestH2o - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: HarvestH2o - Key offerings

10.5 Heritage Tanks

Exhibit 95: Heritage Tanks - Overview



Exhibit 96: Heritage Tanks - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Heritage Tanks - Key offerings

10.6 Innovative Water Solutions LLC

Exhibit 98: Innovative Water Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 99: Innovative Water Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Innovative Water Solutions LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Kingspan Group Plc

Exhibit 101: Kingspan Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Kingspan Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Kingspan Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Kingspan Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Kingspan Group Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Oasis Water Harvesting

Exhibit 106: Oasis Water Harvesting - Overview



Exhibit 107: Oasis Water Harvesting - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Oasis Water Harvesting - Key offerings

10.9 Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse

Exhibit 109: Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse - Overview



Exhibit 110: Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse - Key offerings

10.10 Stormsaver Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Stormsaver Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Stormsaver Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Stormsaver Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 118: Watts Water Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Watts Water Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Watts Water Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

