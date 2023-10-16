Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market to grow by USD 826.16 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growth driven by the increase in water consumption worldwide- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rainwater harvesting systems market is expected to grow by USD 826.16 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request Free sample report

Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2023-2027

The rainwater harvesting systems market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid rainwater harvesting systems market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the increase in water consumption worldwide. Barr Plastics Inc., DandD Ecotech Services, Ecozi Ltd., HarvestH2o, Heritage Water Tanks, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, Kingspan Group Plc, Metroll, Molloy Precast Products Ltd., Oasis Water Harvesting, Osmosis Autopump India Pvt. Ltd., Otto Graf GmbH Kunststofferzeugnisse, RainHarvest Systems LLC, Rainwater Connection, Stormsaver Ltd., Vareo Blu Ltd, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Water Harvesting Solutions Inc., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and WISY AG

Major Companies and Key Offerings:

Barr Plastics Inc. - The company offers rainwater harvesting which includes a Graf Belowground rainwater harvesting system that controls stormwater runoff.

The company offers rainwater harvesting which includes a Graf Belowground rainwater harvesting system that controls stormwater runoff. DandD Ecotech Services - The company offers rooftop rainwater harvesting which can be stored and used for all non-potable uses.

Rainwater Harvesting Systems Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By End-user

The non-residential segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to a growing trend of rainwater harvesting systems in sectors other than housing, such as business and industry. Governments around the world have taken steps for their country to become a global tourist hub, as well as introducing various initiatives in support of tourism and hospitality. There will be an increased demand for water as the global tourism and hospitality industry grows.

By Geography

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The main drivers of the growth of the stormwater harvesting systems market in North America have been an increase in people's discretionary incomes. They have already adopted rainwater harvesting systems at their homes due to the high purchasing power of consumers, particularly in the US. Mandatory rainwater harvesting regulations exist in many North American countries and their territories, particularly those where inadequate rainfall or water shortages are a major concern.

