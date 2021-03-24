Rainway Announces Enterprise Interactive Streaming Services
Rainway's App Services ushers in a new generation of real-time interactive streaming products and services
SEATTLE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainway's cutting-edge technology is now available to be licensed by developers, entertainment, media, live support, and computing companies, which will allow them to create a new era of streaming products and services.
With Rainway App Services, pioneering companies, big and small, can license Rainway's plug-and-play SDK to build their own experiences. Rainway provides everything their partners need to leverage the power of real-time interactive streams, whether to build a cloud gaming service, create a system of secure thin clients for a hospital or bank, or innovative synchronous collaboration solutions for the new work and school from home world.
"By making our real-time interactive streaming technology available to our App Services partners, we usher in a new era where developers and organizations are empowered to build the future of computing, collaboration, productivity, and development," said Rainway CEO, Andrew Sampson.
App Services adds a suite of enterprise tools to Rainway's existing services. The Rainway game streaming service will continue to be available for gamers to play their favorite games anytime, anywhere.
About Rainway
Rainway's mission is to unleash the future of computing, collaboration, productivity, and development by using real-time interactive streaming to change the way that desktop software is built and distributed. The company based in Seattle, WA, was co-founded by Andrew Sampson, CEO, and Evan Banyash, CTO. To learn more about Rainway visit rainway.com.
