Rainy Womack's 'Tell The Truth' Fashion Label Makes UK Debut at London Fashion Week with 'Blood Moon' Collection

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed U.S. designer Rainy Womack, through his label Tell The Truth, made a remarkable UK debut with the presentation of his latest collection, Blood Moon. Drawing inspiration from the mystical energy of the moon, the collection explores the ways environmental factors affect emotions, stir anxiety, and challenge creative boundaries.

Having previously closed fashion week finales in both New York and Los Angeles, Womack is no stranger to the world stage. His label, Tell The Truth, has garnered the support of notable figures such as Dove Cameron, Jay Shetty, Avril Lavigne, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, and newlywed Durek Verrett.

The Blood Moon show took place at The Crypt in St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, where the venue's eerie red tones provided a fitting backdrop for the collection's otherworldly aesthetic. Union Jack flags featured prominently in the SS25 collection, symbolizing Womack's embrace of the UK fashion scene, while bold floral designs offered a striking contrast to the collection's darker themes.

The event opened with a performance by Oritsé Williams, a member of the popular boy band JLS, who sang his viral single "Sober" in collaboration with record producer Ayo Beatz. Both Williams and Ayo Beatz sported custom Tell The Truth suits, emphasizing the brand's unique style.

Produced by Saphia @ London Entertainment, the event also featured hair design by Unite and makeup artistry by The New York Make-Up Academy. The show attracted support from London's fashion elite, with models highlighting diversity and individuality, reflecting the brand's core message of honesty, uniqueness, and creative expression.

Tell The Truth envisions fashion as a journey of self-discovery, embracing authenticity, diversity, and forward-thinking design. The SS25 collection combined vintage and sustainable fashion elements, showcasing garments crafted from recycled and deadstock fabrics. Handmade in Los Angeles, with production spanning across Europe, Turkey, and the UK, the collection underscores the label's commitment to sustainability, craftsmanship, and individuality.

Womack's philosophy of supporting local craftsmanship and fostering community was central to the Blood Moon collection, with each piece exemplifying the brand's dedication to mindful fashion. The label continues to champion a future of conscious, sustainable fashion that celebrates both the past and the present.

Rainy Womack expressed his gratitude for the warm reception in London, stating:

"Being featured on the official London Fashion Week calendar for Tell The Truth was a defining moment for our brand. After years of dedication, the opportunity to present in such an iconic city and connect with a new audience was truly incredible. The warm reception from the London crowd filled us with immense gratitude and respect. We're excited to return in February 2025, and we firmly believe our brand is here to stay and make an impact in this industry. While headlining London Fashion Week remains our ultimate goal, we are profoundly thankful for the opportunity to showcase alongside the world's leading designers. We put our heart into this collection, and we are proud of the outcome."

Tell The Truth continues to push the boundaries of fashion by empowering individuals to dress with authenticity, purpose, and sustainability in mind.

