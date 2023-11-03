Rairdon Automotive Group Amplifies its Footprint with the Launch of its 12th Dealership, now in Everett, WA!

EVERETT, Wash., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 30th year of excellence in the automotive dealership sector, Rairdon Automotive Group proudly unveils its newest dealership, Rairdon's Volkswagen of Everett, rooted in the heart of Everett, WA. This acquisition from the Pignataro Family underscores Rairdon's unwavering allegiance to the communities it operates in and exemplifies its dedication to the 'Rairdon Way.'

Greg Rairdon, President and CEO has said "Adding to our portfolio of now, 12 thriving dealerships, the Everett location represents a pivotal progression in our longstanding journey. We eagerly anticipate extending our distinctive, family-centric ethos to the Everett community and integrating them into the Rairdon Automotive Group family."

He continued to say "We are grateful to the Pignataro family and for becoming a part of the Volkswagen Group Family." Volkswagen Group is the World's #1 vehicle manufacturer. The partnership will open new horizons for Rairdon's as it will continue to grow the array of vehicle offerings including EVs.

Rairdon's Legacy:

Incepted over three decades ago, Rairdon Automotive Group has been a beacon of unparalleled customer service. Rooted in the trust and fidelity of the communities they serve, Rairdon's cherish the enduring bonds they have forged over time and look forward to this addition. The group's other stores are Honda of Marysville, Honda of Burien, Honda of Sumner, Maserati of Kirkland, Alfa Romeo of Kirkland, Fiat of Kirkland, Nissan of Auburn, Subaru of Auburn, Hyundai of Bellingham, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Bellingham, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Marysville, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Monroe, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Kirkland and Rairdon's Auto Outlet (Burien, WA).

'The Rairdon Way'

Culture of Care: Ensuring seamless satisfaction from start to finish.

Quality and Dependability: Top-quality vehicles, services, and support.

Community Engagement: Actively participating in local initiatives to give back.

Green Commitment: Our green initiatives and varied EV options echo our environmental pledge.

Embracing Everett, WA:

"Everett, WA with its vivacious spirit and promise, beckons us, and we are exhilarated to immerse ourselves in its history. Our 12th dealership places us strategically closer, ready to assist Everett's residents in their automotive pursuits."

For further details and regular updates, navigate to www.rairdon.com.

SOURCE Rairdon Auto Group