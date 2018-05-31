Rairdon Automotive Group Has Acquired Honda of Marysville

Honda of Marysville was welcomed into the Rairdon Automotive Group family on May 22, 2018 as Rairdon's Honda of Marysville. It joins Honda of Burien and Honda of Sumner as the third Honda dealership in the group, which also operates Maserati of Kirkland, Alfa Romeo and Fiat of Kirkland, Nissan of Auburn, Subaru of Auburn, Hyundai of Bellingham, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Bellingham, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Marysville, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Monroe, and Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Kirkland.

Rairdon Automotive Group will be bringing 25 years of award-winning customer service and expertise to the local Honda community in Marysville. Rairdon's Honda of Marysville offers the best selection of Honda models to choose from, accompanied by a highly-trained, professional staff that is dedicated to finding the perfect vehicle for every customer. Rairdon's Honda of Marysville also offers a state-of-the-art service and repair facility, as well as a fully-stocked Honda parts and accessories store.

For more information about Honda of Marysville's inventory, services, and special offers, visit http://www.hondaofmarysville.com. Customers can also speak with friendly staff members over the phone at (360) 363-8600, or in person at 15714 Smokey Point Blvd Marysville, WA 98271.

About Rairdon Automotive Group

Rairdon Automotive Group is comprised of eleven dealerships that sell eleven brands of new vehicles in Washington State. Rairdon's innovative Culture of Care gives customers peace of mind by providing Lifetime Warranty Protection and 7-Day Trial Exchange on most all vehicles, friendly and professional staff members in every department, and exceptional vehicle pricing and selection.

