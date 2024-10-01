Rairdon Automotive Group proudly announces the opening of its 13th dealership in Burlington, WA, expanding its reach in the Pacific Northwest.

BURLINGTON, Wash., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 31th year of excellence in the automotive dealership sector, Rairdon Automotive Group proudly adds its newest dealership, Rairdon's Kia, rooted in the heart of Burlington, WA. This acquisition from the Jerry Smith Family underscores Rairdon's unwavering allegiance to the communities it operates in and exemplifies its dedication to the 'Rairdon Way.'

Greg Rairdon, President and CEO has said, "With the addition of our 13th dealership, the Burlington location marks a key milestone in our journey to support the communities of the greater Seattle Area, and we're excited to bring our family-focused values to the Burlington community."

He continued to say, "We are grateful to the Jerry Smith family and to Kia America." Kia represents a new brand for the Rairdon Automotive Group and an exciting new lineup of vehicles that many young buyers are attracted to. The partnership will open new opportunities for Rairdon's, expanding our portfolio of vehicle offerings, including more electric vehicles, hybrids and plug-in Hybrids.

Rairdon's Legacy:

Incepted over three decades ago, Rairdon Automotive Group has been a beacon of unparalleled customer service. Rooted in the trust and fidelity of the communities they serve. Rairdon's cherishes the enduring bonds they have forged over time and looks forward to this addition. The group's other stores are Honda of Marysville, Honda of Burien, Honda of Sumner, Maserati of Kirkland, Alfa Romeo of Kirkland, Fiat of Kirkland, Nissan of Auburn, Subaru of Auburn, Hyundai of Bellingham, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Bellingham, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Marysville, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Monroe, Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Kirkland and Rairdon's Auto Outlet (Burien, WA). Volkswagen of Everett (Everett, WA)

'The Rairdon Way'

Buy Your Way: Is Rairdon's unique proposition to the consumer base to 'buy the way' that is best for them. Buy Your Way is buy 100% online, or at the dealership or anyway in between.

Quality and Dependability: Top-quality vehicles, services, and support.

Community Engagement: Actively participating in local initiatives to give back.

Green Commitment: Our green initiatives and varied EV options echo our environmental pledge.

Embracing Burlington, WA:

Burlington, WA is a new area for the Rairdon Automotive Group. Burlington's hard work culture calls to the Rairdon Automotive Dealership ethos and the Group looks forward to serving its people.

For further details and regular updates, navigate to www.rairdon.com.

Contact Details:

Mark Oliver

Rairdon Automotive Group

Director of Marketing and PR

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rairdon Auto Group