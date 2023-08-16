Raisbeck Engineering Introduces New STC for Dual Aft Body Strakes on Cessna Caravan 208B

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisbeck Engineering, a leading innovator in aircraft performance enhancements, is proud to announce the issuance of a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) SA02741SE for the installation of dual aft body strakes on the Cessna Caravan 208B. This enhancement is designed to optimize the aircraft's aerodynamics, further improving its overall performance and operational capabilities.

The Cessna Caravan 208B, a versatile workhorse in the field of regional and utility aviation, has already demonstrated its prowess in various mission profiles. With the introduction of Raisbeck Engineering's new STC, the aircraft's performance envelope is set to expand, benefiting operators across the globe.

"Our dual aft body strakes smooth the airflow from the cargo pod and forward fuselage, improving directional stability and pilot control. I like to say they make the tail follow the nose.  But that is not all, in addition to the improved lateral stability, our Dual Aft Body Strakes reduce drag, improving cruise performance. The last thing I should point out is that this STC allows operators to build our EPIC Caravan incrementally, adding the strakes first followed by the forward cargo pod fairing later," said Hal Chrisman, President at Raisbeck Engineering.

The new dual aft body strakes for the Cessna Caravan 208B are available immediately, interested operators are encouraged to reach out to their Raisbeck representative  for more information on installation procedures and pricing.

Raisbeck Engineering is a renowned leader in aircraft performance improvements. With a rich history of innovation, Raisbeck Engineering develops and certifies modifications for a wide range of aircraft, enhancing their capabilities, efficiency, and overall performance. For more information, please visit https://raisbeck.com.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com.

