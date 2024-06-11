Raise 2024 Fundraising Conference Keynote Speakers Revealed

Acclaimed Documentary Filmmaker, Brett Culp, and Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Deborah Barge, Will Energize and Inspire Hundreds of Nonprofit Professionals

INDIANAPOLIS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, has announced the keynote speakers for its annual Raise 2024 fundraising conference. This year's conference, taking place on September 9 and 10 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, will feature two influential speakers during two days of transformative learning and networking for nonprofits.

Brett Culp, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and founder of the not-for-profit The Rising Heroes Project, will address the Raise audience of 700 nonprofit fundraisers and leaders as he opens the conference. With his unique storytelling style, Brett inspires audiences to embrace and accept change, empower others, and spark innovation as they walk the path of everyday leadership — and invite others along on a mission to achieve something extraordinary. During his keynote, Brett will share insights on connecting individuals to an organization's mission and goals, help attendees realize their greatest potential, and renew their collective sense of hope for the future and belief that their efforts can make a significant impact.

Deborah Barge, Chief Development Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, will take the stage on the second day of Raise to delve into an often-overlooked aspect of fundraising: the profound impact on the mental health of fundraising professionals. Far from dwelling solely on the struggles, Deborah will focus the narrative on resilience, relationships, and empowerment. With her wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector, Deborah will ignite attendees to reclaim agency over their mental health while pursuing their passion for social impact and fundraising success.

"I'm honored to be a keynote speaker at Raise, a conference that has been a true community and source of inspiration and mentorship since I first attended in 2017," said Deborah Barge, Chief Development Officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "I look forward to empowering attendees to navigate the emotional challenges of our work, to seek support through the relationships we build, and return to their missions reinvigorated and determined to prioritize self-care just as much as they prioritize caring for others."

In addition to the inspiring keynote speeches, the Raise 2024 conference will feature over 30 sessions, spanning four education tracks: Event, Auction, and Peer-to-Peer Fundraising; Fundraising Strategy and Donor Engagement; Storytelling, Brand, and Marketing; and Leadership, Operations, and DEI. Attendees will learn from top nonprofit professionals and industry experts, participate in interactive panels and roundtables, and network with a diverse group of fearless fundraisers.

Tickets for Raise 2024 are on sale now. Visit the Raise website for more information and to register for the conference.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Brett Culp

Brett is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and founder of the not-for-profit, The Rising Heroes Project. Brett has pioneered the art of creating "mini-movements" that share the power of heroic stories and individuals, inspiring the super-human spirit in us all. His unique approach to community-building and relationship-driven engagement invites people to connect with a noble vision and make a difference together. Passionate, energetic, and engaging, Brett encourages audiences to find the superhero within and their own path to everyday leadership.

About Deborah Barge

Deborah Barge is a leader of philanthropic culture and partnership at Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, serving as Chief Development Officer in service to the largest JEDI-focused youth mentoring program in the nation. Over the past 20+ years, Deborah has led teams and partnerships that have generated more than $1 billion for the causes and missions she has served. As a BIPOC female in the nonprofit sector, Deborah brings an authentic perspective to her work to solve the world's most complex problems through mission-based endeavors.

