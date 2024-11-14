Raise 2025 Conference Opens Registration and Call for Speakers

Nonprofit Fundraising Leaders and Sector Experts Will Convene in San Antonio September 8-9

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising technology, announced that the ninth annual Raise conference will take place on the Riverwalk in San Antonio, TX, on September 8-9, 2025. The event will invite fundraisers from all over the world to join two days of networking, learning, and inspiration designed to help drive fundraising success for nonprofits of all sizes.

Raise 2025 speaker session proposals are now open through February 7, 2025. Nonprofit professionals and industry experts are encouraged to submit innovative session ideas with actionable takeaways and interactive elements that empower attendees to elevate their fundraising efforts. Sessions on emerging trends, event-based fundraising, donor retention, technology integration, and peer-to-peer strategies are encouraged.

"Each year, we witness the power of the Raise community as fundraisers gather to share ideas, successes, and unique approaches that make a difference," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. "This year's conference in San Antonio will bring fresh opportunities for connection and insight in a vibrant new setting. We're excited to host a conference experience that fosters innovation and equips Fearless Fundraisers to create even greater impact."

Entering its ninth year, Raise draws a diverse mix of nonprofit professionals, consultants, and industry leaders. The conference offers a dynamic program including inspiring keynotes, hands-on workshops, dedicated networking opportunities, sponsor engagement, and insightful sessions led by nonprofit experts. In 2025, the conference will also include product workshops for OneCause customers to help them get the most out of their fundraising software.

Raise 2024 was a resounding success, featuring a memorable and moving keynote from documentary filmmaker Brett Culp. Over 30 interactive sessions inspired fundraisers to approach their work with renewed energy and creativity, delivered by nonprofit professionals and industry experts, including Kelly Hecht, nonprofit principal strategic advisor for Amazon; Derria Ford, chief development officer for the Martha O'Bryan Center; Nathan Chappell, senior vice president of DonorSearch and co-founder of Fundraising.AI; Sabrina Walker Hernandez, president and chief executive officer of Supporting World Hope; Ben Farrell, owner and founder of Custom Benefit Auctions, and more.

Past attendees have lauded Raise for its practical content, networking opportunities, and the welcoming community of like-minded peers:

"I look forward to the Raise conference every year!" said Heather Bell, senior director of development and marketing for Community Living, Inc. "I leave energized and inspired with ideas that are easy to implement immediately. I also look forward to the connections I make and know that these lasting relationships will allow me to continue the conversation with other Fearless Fundraisers."

Executive Director of Farm Animal Rights Movement Eric Lindstrom said, "As a first-time attendee at Raise, I was incredibly impressed with the overall conference and quality of speakers. I learned much more than the cost of the conference just within the first session I attended."

Tickets are available now for Raise 2025 at a pre-sale rate of $599 for individual tickets and $550 each for groups of three or more; pre-sale prices are valid through December 31, 2024. Raise registration includes full access to all conference activities, including the Fearless Fundraiser celebration at no additional cost.

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 11,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $6.5 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit www.onecause.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

