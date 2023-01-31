Raise a Glass to 45 Years of Deliciousness: Wine Road Northern Sonoma County's Annual Barrel Tasting Returns

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Road Northern Sonoma County is excited to announce the return of its highly anticipated annual Barrel Tasting event, taking place on March 3, 4, and 5, 2023. This year marks the 45th anniversary of this beloved event, where visitors have the unique opportunity to sample wines straight from the barrel, meet winemakers and winery owners, and explore the diverse and stunning wine regions of Northern Sonoma County. The event will feature over 50 wineries, each offering a taste of their "future" and a glimpse into their winemaking process.

"Barrel Tasting is a true celebration of the wines and wineries of Northern Sonoma County," says Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road. "The fact that this event has been around for 45 years and continues to appeal to generation after generation speaks to its staying power. We love hearing about our most dedicated Barrel Tasters that come every year, buy new futures, pick up their futures from the previous year, and then do it all again the next year."

The event was first established in 1977 by nine founding Wine Road wineries as a way to bring visitors to the region during the typically slow month of March. Now, 45 years later, the event continues to be a success, drawing both serious wine enthusiasts and those looking to learn more about the wine industry. Guests can expect to find a wide range of varietals to sample, including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, and more. From the rolling hills of the Alexander Valley to the cool climate, lush Russian River Valley to picturesque Dry Creek Valley, there is something for every wine lover to enjoy.

Wineries will be open from 11am to 4pm each day. Tickets are currently on sale: $95 Weekend Tickets, $75 Sunday only, and $10 Designated Driver. When purchasing tickets, a check-in winery must be selected. On the first day of the event, ticketholders pick-up their glass, wristband, and program from their designated check-in winery, then are free to visit any participating winery they'd like for the rest of the weekend. Ticket sales end February 27 and no tickets will be sold at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Wine Road website.

