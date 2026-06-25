Raise a Glass to the Great Outdoors at Great American Beer Festival

Tickets are on sale for the nation's premier craft beer festival held in Denver, October 10-11, 2026

BOULDER, Colo., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crack one open, it's official. The Brewers Association (BA) has announced that tickets are now on sale for a reimagined Great American Beer Festival ® (GABF™), happening at Levitt Pavilion in Denver on October 10 and 11, 2026.

Great American Beer Festival 2026

GABF has been the heartbeat of American craft beer culture since 1982, and this year, it's getting a serious glow-up. Expect a brand-new venue, a revamped layout, and a renewed focus on what makes this festival so special: the beer, the brewers, and the people who love both. Most pours will come straight from the award-winning breweries themselves, so the magic of "Meet the Brewer" isn't just a corner of the room anymore, it is the room.

For seasoned hopheads and first-time explorers alike, this year's festival was built for all experience levels. Sessions run Saturday and Sunday from 12–4 p.m., leaving plenty of time to wander and sip. Live music, stage entertainment, food trucks, stein hoisting, and fresh Colorado air round out the weekend. Now with a more accessible price point with tickets starting at just $60, there's never been a better time to show up and taste what American brewing is all about.

Hungry for more? PAIRED is back for both sessions. The fan-favorite culinary experience where nationally celebrated chefs craft irresistible small bites, and award-winning brewers pour the perfect beer to match. Tickets are $159 ($170.38 including taxes and fees) and include full festival access.

The GABF Competition awards ceremony returns to the festival floor and is open to the public, taking place during the Sunday session on October 11. Watch in real time as the best beers in America are crowned. Learn more about the annual GABF Competition here.

GABF encourages everyone to take public transit, grab a rideshare, or add on a shuttle service to your ticket purchase. Designated driver tickets are available for $29, plus taxes and fees.

Single-day festival tickets are available starting at $60 or grab a two-day festival pass for $109 (all-in ticket price is $66.53 and $120.93 respectively, including taxes and fees) at greatamericanbeerfestival.com. You must be 21+ to attend. Bring your crew and come ready to discover your new favorite beer.

About The Great American Beer Festival

The Great American Beer Festival® (GABF), hosted annually by the Brewers Association since 1982, is the longest-running, premier beer festival in the United States. GABF offers consumers thousands of beverage samples from producers across the country, along with countless opportunities to discover both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Great American Beer Festival Competition is the nation's largest professional brewing competition , where beers and ciders are awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, recognized around the world as symbols of brewing excellence.

About the Brewers Association

The Brewers Association (BA) is the not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 9,500 small and independent American brewers. The BA champions the independent craft brewer seal—a trusted symbol that helps consumers identify beer brewed by small and independent producers.

The BA organizes some of the industry's most influential events, including the World Beer Cup®, Great American Beer Festival®, Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®, and American Craft Beer Week®. It also publishes The New Brewer® and, through Brewers Publications®, remains the country's leading publisher of brewing literature. Beer lovers can explore the world of craft beer at CraftBeer.com and follow the BA on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The Brewers Association is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital/familial status. The BA complies with provisions of Executive Order 13672 and the rules, regulations, and relevant orders of the Secretary of Labor.

SOURCE Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau