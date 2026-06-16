Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre Celebrates 85 years

Denver's legendary venue honors 85 years of music and history

DENVER, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8, 1941, the soon-to-be iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre held a pre-opening ceremony where city, state and federal officials spoke, and the Denver Junior Symphony Orchestra performed. During this event, officials spoke of the significance of the venue and paid tribute to the 500 Civilian Conservation Corps men who spent four years building the amphitheatre. The official grand opening gala was held on June 15, 1941, featuring a Native American ceremony and a performance by the Denver Municipal Chorus. The gala was broadcast nationally over the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS), propelling Red Rocks Amphitheatre into the spotlight. The event captured national attention and was reviewed in "Time Magazine."

Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Denver Arts & Venues

85 years later the majestic venue has featured acts from around the world, been host to the recording of some of the most legendary live albums in history and even has an eponymous award. Owned and operated by the City & County of Denver, and maintained as part of the City's Mountain Parks portfolio, Red Rocks has become one of the world's most celebrated venues and a must-see attraction. More than just concerts, it is a major tourism driver for the city that continues to draw visitors with hiking, yoga classes, outdoor films and more.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has won countless awards. In fact, in 1999, after "Pollstar Magazine" awarded Red Rocks the annual honor of being the best small outdoor venue for the eleventh time, the magazine changed the name of the award to the "Red Rocks Award" and removed Red Rocks from the running. The accolades continue to stack up. Most recently, in December 2025, "Billboard" named Red Rocks Amphitheatre the No. 2 attended venue in the United States, and "Pollstar Magazine" named it the best-attended amphitheatre in the world. Additionally, "Rolling Stone Magazine" noted Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre as the No. 1 "Hottest Music Venue in the Country" in April 2023. Its reputation may precede it, but there is really nothing like seeing a show at Red Rocks with perfect natural acoustics thanks to large sandstone rocks that envelop the artist and audience.

Although the official Red Rocks Amphitheatre has been celebrated since 1941, its history dates back 300 million years. During this time Colorado was an island surrounded by seas that rose and fell for millions of years, leaving behind sandy beaches that became the unmistakable sandstone formations that make up Red Rocks. Dinosaurs once roamed through this naturally-occurring geological phenomenon, and visitors can explore the fossil bones and footprints at the nearby Dinosaur Ridge. Long before it became a world-renowned music venue, the land was traditional territory of the Ute, Cheyenne and Arapahoe peoples. Indigenous peoples used and gathered at the site for hundreds of years. In 1927, the City of Denver purchased 675 acres of Red Rocks and later built scenic roads throughout. Construction began in 1935 when the Morrison Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Camp was created. The CCC was established to provide employment opportunities to young men during the Great Depression and provided most of the labor that transformed Red Rocks into a functional park and amphitheatre The project was completed in 1941 when the grand opening gala was held on June 15.

Red Rocks is so much more than just a music venue. Other guest attractions include the newly renovated Visitor Center located within the amphitheatre where visitors can see historical images of the area, annual lists of performers, a gift shop, the Red Rocks Hall of Fame and more. Visitors can also grab a bite to eat at Ship Rock Grille's patio while taking in the mountain views. Once fueled, visitors can get their heart pumping by climbing the 193 steps from the stage to the top plaza or walking the 9,525 hand-carved seats, totaling roughly 2.7 miles. There are also several hiking trails within the park, including Trading Post Trail (1.4 miles), Mount Vernon Creek Trail Loop (2.3 miles), Red Rocks and Morrison Slide Loop (3.3 miles) and more.

Over the past 85 years, Red Rocks Amphitheatre has hosted some of the world's most famous concerts. On August 26, 1964, The Beatles performed at Red Rocks, and tickets were sold for $6.60. This was the only stop on their tour that did not sell out, partly due to the "outrageous" ticket prices. After that, stars of every genre took the stage, including Sonny & Cher, Carpenters, Carole King, Depeche Mode, Jimi Hendrix, Rush, Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, Phish, Neil Young, Kenny Chesney, Florence + The Machine and many more. To date, Red Rocks has hosted more than 20 album recordings including some of legend. In 1983, U2 released one of the most famous concert films, "Under the Blood Red Sky," which became a pivotal moment in their career. U2's June 5 concert at Red Rocks was almost cancelled due to weather, but those who braved the storm became part of one of the most legendary moments in music history. In 1997, Dave Matthews Band released "Live at Red Rocks 8.15.95," helping reinforce Red Rocks as a premier venue for live recorded albums. This was the first of many live recordings Dave Matthews Band would release as the demand for official concert albums grew. The live albums from Red Rocks continue to this day with artists like John Butler Trio, Mumford & Sons, The Flaming Lips, Disturbed, Vance Joy and more.

This year, Red Rocks is celebrating its anniversary through a storytelling campaign exploring the park's history. Fans are invited to share their favorite Red Rocks memories through a new landing page on the website where select stories may be featured in the campaign. The celebration will continue through the season with the 2026 lineup including some iconic artists and performances, like Widespread Panic's June 26-28, 2026 run, which marks the band's 76th through 78th consecutive sold-out shows at Red Rocks, Deadrocks XII with Zeds Dead (July 2–3, 2026), Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge with the Colorado Symphony (Aug. 2, 2026), Brandi Carlile (Sept. 11-13, 2026), Andrea Bocelli (Sept. 20-21, 2026) and more!

About Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 117 years of promoting the Mile High City, Visit Denver is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.6 million visitors in 2025, generating $10.5 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at Visit Denver or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Reddit, YouTube and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau