The Visit Denver Foundation Awards More Than $160,000 to Hospitality and Tourism Students

Nearly $2 million in scholarships awarded over the last 26 years

DENVER, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2026, the Visit Denver Foundation awarded $160,600 to 48 students pursuing careers in tourism and hospitality, bringing the total since 2000 to nearly $2 million awarded to 670 students. The Visit Denver Foundation awards scholarships to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in hospitality and tourism at accredited Colorado colleges and universities, as well as providing targeted funding for students in culinary programs.

Through extensive fundraising efforts, the Foundation awarded a base scholarship of $3,200 to 38 students:

26th Annual Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame Dinner | Photography G and Visit Denver

Til Proske is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

Hayden Shaffer is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

Paxton Walker is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management and human resources management at Colorado Mesa University.

Jalen Whitt is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality leadership at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Alondra Haro is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality and event management at Colorado State University.

Elena Neal is pursuing an associate degree in baking and pastries at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Nyla Henderson is pursuing a bachelor's degree in business administration and hospitality management at Colorado Mesa University.

Heidi Sherman is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

Emily Tran is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

Karina Luna is pursuing an associate degree in baking and pastries at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Megan Cunningham is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

Sanaa Walker is pursuing a bachelor's degree in event and meeting management at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Adelle Hazelhurst is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality and event management at Colorado State University.

Ruby Lopez is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality and event management at Colorado State University.

Lacey Osburn is pursuing an associate degree in culinary arts at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Ava Goyer is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management with a concentration in food and beverage at University of Denver.

Megan Bryant is pursuing a bachelor's degree in business management at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Yanjun Chen is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management and business analytics at University of Denver.

Noah Cox is pursuing an associate degree in culinary arts at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Ariel Vera Rivera is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality leadership at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Eli Cates is pursuing an associate degree in culinary arts at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Nielle Hecker is pursuing an associate degree in baking and pastries at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Amelie Kaufman is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

Ella Redin is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality and event management at Colorado State University.

Chrissa Grundtner is pursuing an associate degree in culinary arts at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Ella Weber is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

Yarely Ibarra is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality at University of Denver.

Ashley Leach is pursuing a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing at Colorado Mesa University.

Natalie Odom is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality and event management with a minor in business administration at Colorado State University.

Olivia Gardner is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality and event management at Colorado State University.

April Palmer is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality leadership at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Named scholarships provide additional funding to top applicants while honoring industry leaders and generous community partners who understand the importance of making education more accessible. An additional $2,000 was awarded to outstanding scholarship recipients:

New this year, Pocky and Lisa Marranzino provided a generous gift to support the future of the hospitality industry. Pocky is co-CEO of Karsh Hagan and one of the most respected advertising professionals in the Rocky Mountain region, with four decades of experience. This scholarship was awarded to Ana Carballo, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

provided a generous gift to support the future of the hospitality industry. Pocky is co-CEO of Karsh Hagan and one of the most respected advertising professionals in the Rocky Mountain region, with four decades of experience. This scholarship was awarded to Ana Carballo, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver. The Nicole Marsh Named Scholarship was established this year through a generous donation by Nicole Marsh, partner at Imprint Events Group and foundation board chair. A Colorado State University alum and respected leader in the events and hospitality industry, Nicole has spent more than 30 years advancing the profession through entrepreneurship, innovation and service. This scholarship will support Sarah Geffen, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

was established this year through a generous donation by Nicole Marsh, partner at Imprint Events Group and foundation board chair. A Colorado State University alum and respected leader in the events and hospitality industry, Nicole has spent more than 30 years advancing the profession through entrepreneurship, innovation and service. This scholarship will support Sarah Geffen, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver. Kroenke Sports Charities is supporting an outstanding Visit Denver Foundation scholarship recipient during the 2026/2027 academic year. This scholarship was awarded to Nadia Marciniak, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

is supporting an outstanding Visit Denver Foundation scholarship recipient during the 2026/2027 academic year. This scholarship was awarded to Nadia Marciniak, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver. The Joy S. Burns Named Scholarship is a permanent scholarship honoring the legacy of Joy S. Burns, a business leader and philanthropist deeply involved in Denver's civic and hospitality communities. As President and CEO of D.C. Burns Realty and Trust Company and owner of the Burnsley Hotel, Joy was a strong advocate for education and community engagement. This scholarship will support Emma Nguyen, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management and finance at University of Denver.

is a permanent scholarship honoring the legacy of Joy S. Burns, a business leader and philanthropist deeply involved in Denver's civic and hospitality communities. As President and CEO of D.C. Burns Realty and Trust Company and owner of the Burnsley Hotel, Joy was a strong advocate for education and community engagement. This scholarship will support Emma Nguyen, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management and finance at University of Denver. The Eddie Robinson Memorial Scholarship was established through a generous gift from Eddie Robinson's trust, creating a permanent scholarship supporting students for generations to come. As the founder of Robinson Dairy, Eddie was a respected Colorado business leader whose impact extended well beyond his industry. This memorial scholarship was awarded to Elizabeth Swanson, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver.

was established through a generous gift from Eddie Robinson's trust, creating a permanent scholarship supporting students for generations to come. As the founder of Robinson Dairy, Eddie was a respected Colorado business leader whose impact extended well beyond his industry. This memorial scholarship was awarded to Elizabeth Swanson, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality management at University of Denver. The Jill & Larry DiPasquale Foundation Named Scholarship reflects a longstanding commitment to education and workforce development in hospitality. Larry is the founder of Epicurean, a nationally recognized Colorado-based events and catering company. This scholarship was awarded to Elizabeth Hanoian, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality leadership at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

reflects a longstanding commitment to education and workforce development in hospitality. Larry is the founder of Epicurean, a nationally recognized Colorado-based events and catering company. This scholarship was awarded to Elizabeth Hanoian, who is pursuing a bachelor's degree in hospitality leadership at Metropolitan State University of Denver. The Noel Cunningham Named Scholarship is an enduring scholarship awarded annually in perpetuity. It honors the legacy of Noel Cunningham, a celebrated restaurateur, humanitarian and philanthropist whose work in Denver's hospitality community was rooted in service and generosity. Sarah Grundemann is accepting this scholarship and pursuing an associate degree in baking and pastries at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

Additionally, $25,000 was awarded to the Emily Griffith Foundation to support 10 Culinary Arts Program students attending the Emily Griffith Technical College.

Founded in 1996, the Visit Denver Foundation was created to help talented, motivated students turn their passion for hospitality into successful, sustainable careers. These scholarships not only relieve the financial burden of higher education, but also connect recipients with industry networks, mentorship and real-world opportunities. As part of the work to support those entering the hospitality industry, in 2024, Visit Denver launched its first workforce development campaign, Boredom is Fired. Bordem is Fired is a campaign that highlights career opportunities in tourism and hospitality for young adults to help the industry's shrinking workforce, the hardest hit industry during the pandemic. The campaign includes a job board, skill development, career advancement and an outreach program to secondary education institutions and skills-based programs.

"Investing in the next generation is essential to the future success of the hospitality and tourism industry," said Richard Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver. "We are grateful to the generous donors who are helping shape our industry's future through the power of education and offering young people opportunities to learn and grow in our field."

The foundation is supported in a variety of ways including generous donors as well as events. Most recently, Visit Denver's 26th Annual Denver & Colorado Tourism Hall of Fame Dinner raised nearly $120,000 for the Visit Denver Foundation, while honoring tourism strides from the previous year with the 2026 class of the Tourism Hall of Fame.

Four of the city's top leaders and innovators were inducted into Visit Denver's Tourism Hall of Fame:

Rachel Benedick, chief revenue officer at Meeting Professionals International

Bruce James, shareholder and former managing partner at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

Greg Feasel, outgoing president and chief operating officer for the Colorado Rockies

John Fielder, famed Colorado photographer (Posthumous Award)

Additionally, six Tourism Stars were awarded at this year's event honoring those that played a key role in elevating Denver's visitor appeal in 2025:

About Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 117 years of promoting the Mile High City, Visit Denver is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.6 million visitors in 2025, generating $10.5 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at Visit Denver or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Reddit, YouTube and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau