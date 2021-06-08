Raise American Launches 100% Organic, Grass-Fed Beef Brand

GORDON, Neb., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raise American is proud to announce the launch of its 100% American, 100% grass-fed, organic beef and flexitarian product line. Raise American recognizes consumer demand for sustainably-sourced meat and has answered the call. At Raise American, we advocate for regenerative farming and its positive impact on agricultural ecosystems. We also believe in complete transparency and intense oversite of our product line and its supply chain: two essential pillars of trust, upon which our brand is based. In this, we RAISE THE BAR for the organic beef industry! Our purpose is for American beef eaters and flexitarians alike to feel good about feeding their families with premium, organic beef products.

The Raise American brand came about because we wanted to bring high-quality, grass-fed, American beef cuts straight from family farms to sustainably-minded consumers. We do this by managing our beef supply chain, by working hand-in-hand with ranchers to raise cattle humanely, and by actually owning our own processing facility. At Raise American, we work to put first-rate, organic, sustainable taste at the forefront of our offerings. Our products — which include fresh steaks, grinds, meatballs, blended patties, seasoned and precooked entrées, sausages, cooking ingredients, and more — are all crafted from cattle raised by small, independent farmers, who adhere to some of the strictest animal welfare protocols in the industry. Our cattle are pasture-raised, healthy, and treated humanely.