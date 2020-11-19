Raise The Snacking Bar: Pure Protein® Debuts New Puffs And Cookie Sandwiches

"Quality protein is essential to a healthy, balanced diet, and we're thrilled to offer our consumers exciting new formats and flavors based on some of their favorite, traditional snacks," said Kent Cunningham, General Manager, Sports & Active Nutrition at The Nature's Bounty Co. "We've leveraged our consumer insights to develop this innovation that not only offers high-quality protein and great taste, but also addresses consumers' wants and needs for variety in protein options."

Pure Protein® Puffs and Cookie Sandwiches are the perfect pantry addition, since they're Non-GMO and free of gluten and artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners. Pure Protein® Puffs are an irresistibly tasty and crunchy snack option and are available in two flavors, Nacho Cheese and Brick Oven Pizza. For those who crave a soft and chewy treat, Pure Protein® Cookie Sandwiches are a good source of fiber and protein made with top of the line ingredients. Available in Snickerdoodle and Double Chocolate flavors, Cookie Sandwiches are ideal any time of day.

These tasty snacking options come on the heels of the brand's latest flavor launches for its Protein Bars and Ready-to-Drink Shakes. Pure Protein® recently added Cookies and Cream and Marshmallow Crispy Treat bars to its portfolio. Not to be outdone, the brand's Non-GMO Ready-to-Drink shakes also received flavor enhancements. New Strawberry Milkshake, available at Walmart, Kroger, Amazon.com and other select retailers nationwide, along with S'mores and Chocolate Peanut Butter, available on Amazon.com, were added to the brand's offerings, providing consumers even more options for delicious protein on-the-go.

Pure Protein®'s new puffs and cookie sandwiches are currently available at Walmart and on Walmart.com. For more information, visit pureprotein.com.

About The Nature's Bounty Co.

The Nature's Bounty Co. is a privately held, global leader in health and wellness with a rich history and proven track record in the nutritional market. As a manufacturer, marketer and online seller of vitamins, dietary supplements, minerals, herbals, protein bars and powders, and ethical beauty products, we are committed to supporting consumers' wellness needs through high quality products backed by science. The brands of The Nature's Bounty Co. are some of the most trusted in the world including Nature's Bounty®, Pure Protein®, Solgar®, Osteo Bi-Flex®, Dr.Organic®, Sundown®, Body Fortress®, MET-Rx® and Ester-C®. For more information, visit us at NaturesBountyCo.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

1 Survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of CVS Pharmacy between July 30-August 3, 2020 among 2,033 adults ages 18+

^Pure Protein products contain 5g of sugar or less.

2 IRI MULO L52W ending 9.27.20

