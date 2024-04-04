RaiseAChild Selects Amy Bernardino as its New Executive Director

Jason Cook is Promoted; Founder Rich Valenza to Continue In Supportive Role

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raise A Child Inc. announced today that its Board of Directors have unanimously chosen Amy Bernardino as the non-profit organization's next executive director. Ms. Bernardino, who currently serves as co-chair of RaiseAChild's board of directors and was most recently employed in a role as Senior Vice President, Administration for a leading national home loan lender and servicer, will succeed Rich Valenza, the organization's founder and current CEO, on May 1, 2024.

"Through three years of careful succession planning and an exhaustive nationwide executive search that garnered over 300 applicants, our board and staff are so pleased that the candidate with strongest combination of management skills, program knowledge, and deep passion for the excellent work of RaiseAChild was already among us," said Becky Walton, co-chair of the RaiseAChild board of directors. "As soon as she joined our board, Amy began proving herself as a powerhouse and is liked and respected by all."

Ms. Bernardino holds a bachelor's degree in business management from University of Phoenix and a Corporations Specialist Paralegal Certificate from University of West Los Angeles, and is currently enrolled in nonprofit management courses at UC San Diego Extended Studies. She is a long-time resident of Southern California and enjoyed a nearly 13 year career at Pennymac in Westlake Village, California.

"I am thrilled to be joining RaiseAChild as its new executive director. I'm grateful for the incredible opportunities and experiences I've gained during my years at Pennymac, which have prepared me to lead this important organization. I'm passionate about RaiseAChild's mission, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to make a positive impact on the lives of children and youth in need. As both a mother and a birthmother, I cannot imagine a better way to honor my children," said Ms. Bernardino. "I'm also excited to work with Rich to ensure a successful transition."

In addition, Jason Cook, a 13 year veteran of RaiseAChild, has received a promotion to Executive Vice President of Programming and Special Initiatives effective today. Mr. Cook has served RaiseAChild by establishing and leading its signature Parent Advocate Program team responsible for advancing the recruitment, retention, and support services to a growing database of nearly 100,000 current and prospective foster and foster-to-adopt parents. Mr. Cook and his team have been key to RaiseAChild's successful national expansion to Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, and throughout California.

"I am truly thrilled that Amy will take over for me and I'm confident that she, the board, and our excellent staff will continue the national expansion of RaiseAChild in service to children and youth in foster care and all nurturing foster and adoptive parents who care for them," said Rich Valenza. "I will always make myself available to Amy, Jason, and the entire organization. Still, I'm looking forward to finding new creative challenges starting with my backyard garden."

SOURCE Raise A Child