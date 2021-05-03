Raised & Rooted™ Brand Launches New Products Bringing Delicious Plant-Based Options to Grills This Summer

"Our products are plants made meatier, and deliver the same delicious flavors, in a better-for-you alternative," said David Ervin, vice president of marketing, Raised & Rooted. "We are excited to provide people with satisfying alternative protein options perfect for any occasion."

Plants Made Meatier for Grilling Moments

While there are more plant-based options available for consumers today, few are made for those looking to fire up their grills. In a recent survey, nearly half of Americans noted a desire for more satisfying, plant-based options for the grill.1

The Raised & Rooted brand is delivering on those desires with the introduction of its plant-based burger patties and sausages. Made from pea protein, and soy free, the new refrigerated plant protein options are chef inspired, with the seasoning and texture to deliver a mouthwatering taste experience for meat and plant eaters alike.

With 17g – 21g of protein per serving, the patties and sausages provide an excellent source of protein with 75 percent less saturated fat than traditional options.

Plants Made Meatier for Mealtime Inspiration

Plant-based protein sales increased 148 percent year-over-year* with at-home cooking increasing exponentially and consumers seeking a variety of new options for their weekday meal inspiration.

The Raised & Rooted brand is expanding its portfolio of everyday favorites, Nuggets, Spicy Nuggets, and Whole-Grain Tenders, with new plant-based ground. Also made from pea protein, and soy free, the refrigerated ground cooks-up easily in a skillet and provides 23g of protein per serving while delivering a delicious, better-for-you option for any favorite recipe.

Commitment to Growth & Innovation

The Raised & Rooted brand was introduced in 2019, and is committed to providing plant-based options that deliver the taste and quality people are seeking and expanding its portfolio across both frozen and refrigerated innovations, with additional new product innovations to come later this summer.

The brand has also seen impressive growth in its first year with availability at more than 10,000 retail stores and online and expanding globally from the U.S. into Europe.

"We are excited about the momentum we've built over the past year, fueled by our growth at retail, and our ability to continue to meet consumer's demands," added Ervin. "Raised & Rooted was created to provide plant-based options for everyone, and our new products are the next step toward meeting that goal while remaining steadfast to our commitment to providing great tasting alternative options."

New Raised & Rooted™ brand plant-based refrigerated options are available nationwide and are priced competitively between $4.99 and $7.99 per package. For more information on Raised & Rooted brand, and to where to locate products, visit: www.raisedandrooted.com.

*2020 v. 2019

About Raised & Rooted

The Raised & Rooted brand was created by Tyson Foods to bring the power of plant protein to everyone and provide great-tasting plant-based foods that are rooted in how people eat today. Raised & Rooted products include plant-based Nuggets and Tenders in the U.S., and plant-based Nuggets, Fries, Popcorn and Tortilla Nachos in Europe. The Raised & Rooted brand of fresh and frozen meat alternatives are sold at more than 10,000 retailer stores in the U.S. and online, and through retail and foodservice operators in Europe. Visit: www.raisedandrooted.com and follow @raisedandrooted on Facebook and Instagram.

1This survey was conducted using the field services of Engine Insights CARAVAN. Results are based on a sample of 1,004 adults. The online omnibus study is conducted among a demographically representative sample of U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on March 31 - April 2, 2021. Completed responses are weighted by five variables: age, sex, geographic region, race, and education to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the total U.S. population, 18 years of age and older.

