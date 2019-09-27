Raised & Rooted™ Nuggets Made with Plants Turns Tables on Fall Apple Picking

"This was a fun way to show people what our nuggets are made of – plants," said David Ervin, Raised & Rooted vice president of marketing. "We created Raised & Rooted to bring the goodness of plant protein to everyone. People think plant-based foods can't taste good but Raised & Rooted is breaking the barrier with our crispy, flavorful nuggets."

Orchard visitors spent the day strolling through rows of the nugget trees, capturing photos, and tasting the crispy nuggets with fall dipping sauces.

Plants Made Meatier

Raised & Rooted™ Nuggets are made with a blend of pea protein isolate, bamboo fiber, golden flaxseed, and egg white. They contain nine grams of protein and five grams of fiber with 33 percent less saturated fat than traditional white meat chicken nuggets per serving. Made with a crispy batter, the nuggets are also a good source of Omega-3s and can be enjoyed as a snack or meal.

"We like to say Raised & Rooted nuggets are 'plants made meatier,'" said Ervin. "They taste like chicken nuggets but with less saturated fat and more fiber. They're a new way to bring plant protein into every day eating."

Raised & Rooted brand will also launch a Blended Patty next month, made with 100 percent Angus beef and pea protein isolate. The Blended Burger contains 19 grams of protein and has 60 percent less saturated fat and 40 percent fewer calories compared to all-beef 80 percent lean burgers.

In the U.S. at retail, alternative proteins are already a $1 billion category and growing1. Research also shows that 40 percent of people are looking to add more plant-based protein to their diet, with health being the lead motivator2.

About Raised & Rooted

The Raised & Rooted brand was created to bring the power of plant protein to everyone and provide great-tasting plant-based and blended foods that are rooted in how people eat today. Raised & Rooted Products include a plant-based Nugget and Blended Patty. The Raised & Rooted brand of fresh and frozen meat alternatives are sold at more than 7,000 retailers nationwide. Visit: www.raisedandrooted.com and follow @raisedandrooted on Facebook and Instagram.

