Raised Real Delivers More Than 100,000 Baby-Ready Meals in Less Than ONE Year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raised Real, the subscription-based, nationwide baby food delivery service, delivered more than 100,000 baby-ready meals after their national launch in January 2018. Busy parents nationwide now have direct access to pre-portioned, flexible food that grows with their children.

The meals are designed for easy storage in your freezer and you choose how you want to prepare them for your tiny human. Because we believe that you should do parenting your way.

Unlike traditional baby food products, Raised Real delivers fresh ingredients parents can serve as finger food or blend to their desired consistency based on their tiny human's growth stage. With Raised Real, parents are in control. Raised Real delivers 20 organically sourced, fresh and pre-portioned meals to the doorstep every two weeks. Each meal is formulated to support tiny humans' developmental and growth functions and can be steamed in minutes. Paired with Raised Real's signature Baby Food Hotline service, the company is a true solution for parents looking for convenience, nutrition and ease.

"Now more than ever, parents want to feed their children homemade food. Sales of store-bought baby food have been declining since 2005 and research touting the health benefits of homemade has been prevalent, but parents are still busier than ever too," said Santiago Merea, CEO of Raised Real. "We're reinventing baby food because parents are. They shouldn't have to choose between convenience and real."

About Raised Real

Raised Real baby food comes in pre-portioned, ready-to-steam-and-blend packages, with every recipe developed and tested within a rigorous nutritional framework. Each Raised Real meal is made with superfood ingredients sourced from organic and sustainable farms, delivered directly to the door. Raised Real empowers parents to make nutritious, healthy baby food at less than $5 per meal, without the mess and long prep times. Raised Real is available nationwide.

