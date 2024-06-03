Raising $335,000 for Families at Orange County's Walk for Kids!

Featured walkers included the family who inspired the founding of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) - Fred and Fran Hill, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California (RMHCSC) Board Chair Doug Kanner, and RMHOC Board Chair Steve Tomassi.
During the opening ceremony, Executive Director Noel Burcelis recognized families in attendance who have benefited from RMHC saying, "With each person who came out today, we're saying to you that we see you, we see support you, we're here for you, and we're supporting a charity that looks to care for you."
The top McDonald's Owner-Operator Team Award, led by McDonald's Frisbie Management, raised over $13,000. Team Kim Hill, led by RMHC's inspiration family, took home the Top Community Team award with over $31,000 raised. For the second time breaking the six-figure mark, Talonvest Capital won the award for Top Corporate Team, raising over $110,000.
Over 150 community and corporate volunteers supported the Walk, allowing participating walkers to enjoy music, activities, and food thanks to generous sponsors:
- McDonald's
- Coca-Cola
- Orange County Soccer Club
- Fred and Fran Hill
- Cargill
- Talonvest Capital
- Assurant, Inc.
- Advantech
- Ventura Foods
- Zenith Insurance
- Morgan Stanley
- Widdicombe Enterprises, Inc.
- The Hale Corporation
- New York Life
- JR van Dijs, Inc.
- Renewal By Andersen
- James Howard, An Accountancy Corporation
- Harmless Harvest
- Dave & Buster's
- MegaMex Foods, LLC
- The Mommy Center
- Mad Hippie
- Orange County Parrot Head Club
- PSQ Productions
- DJ Robert Reyes
- Anaheim Ducks Street Team
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Jurassic Parties
- Acme Balloon Company
- Alpha Delta Pi
- Kids Can Cosplay
- Aspire Bakeries
- Southern California University of Health Sciences
- Ingardia Bros. Produce Inc.
- Family Comes First
- West Coast University
Donations will continue to be received until June 15 at www.walkforkids.org/orangecounty.
For media inquiries and further assistance, please contact Laura Fong at [email protected] or 714-516-3675.
About Ronald McDonald House® Orange County
With a mission to provide comfort, care and support, Ronald McDonald House® Orange County (RMHOC) is a program of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California and serves families with children receiving medical treatment in Orange County hospitals. 2024 is the 35th anniversary of the Orange County House that is expanding from 20 to 44 guest rooms. Services include individual guest rooms and bathrooms, House and volunteer-sponsored meals, 24-hour transportation, emotional support resources, and more. Along with its two Ronald McDonald Family Room® Programs located within children's hospitals, RMHOC will have the capacity to serve over 5,000 guests and family members each year once expansion is complete. For more information, visit RMHCSC.org/OrangeCounty.
About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California
For over 45 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California (RMHCSC) has helped families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs. Through its six Ronald McDonald House® locations, three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®, and Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, RMHCSC programs not only provide access to quality health care but also enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's healing.
