Raising $335,000 for Families at Orange County's Walk for Kids!

Featured walkers included the family who inspired the founding of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) - Fred and Fran Hill, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California (RMHCSC) Board Chair Doug Kanner, and RMHOC Board Chair Steve Tomassi.

During the opening ceremony, Executive Director Noel Burcelis recognized families in attendance who have benefited from RMHC saying, "With each person who came out today, we're saying to you that we see you, we see support you, we're here for you, and we're supporting a charity that looks to care for you."

The top McDonald's Owner-Operator Team Award, led by McDonald's Frisbie Management, raised over $13,000. Team Kim Hill, led by RMHC's inspiration family, took home the Top Community Team award with over $31,000 raised. For the second time breaking the six-figure mark, Talonvest Capital won the award for Top Corporate Team, raising over $110,000.

Over 150 community and corporate volunteers supported the Walk, allowing participating walkers to enjoy music, activities, and food thanks to generous sponsors:

McDonald's

Coca-Cola

Orange County Soccer Club

Fred and Fran Hill

Cargill

Talonvest Capital

Assurant, Inc.

Advantech

Ventura Foods

Zenith Insurance

Morgan Stanley

Widdicombe Enterprises, Inc.

The Hale Corporation

New York Life

JR van Dijs, Inc.

Renewal By Andersen

James Howard , An Accountancy Corporation

, An Accountancy Corporation Harmless Harvest

Dave & Buster's

MegaMex Foods, LLC

The Mommy Center

Mad Hippie

Orange County Parrot Head Club

PSQ Productions

DJ Robert Reyes

Anaheim Ducks Street Team

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Jurassic Parties

Acme Balloon Company

Alpha Delta Pi

Kids Can Cosplay

Aspire Bakeries

Southern California University of Health Sciences

of Health Sciences Ingardia Bros. Produce Inc.

Family Comes First

West Coast University

Donations will continue to be received until June 15 at www.walkforkids.org/orangecounty.

For media inquiries and further assistance, please contact Laura Fong at [email protected] or 714-516-3675.

About Ronald McDonald House® Orange County

With a mission to provide comfort, care and support, Ronald McDonald House® Orange County (RMHOC) is a program of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California and serves families with children receiving medical treatment in Orange County hospitals. 2024 is the 35th anniversary of the Orange County House that is expanding from 20 to 44 guest rooms. Services include individual guest rooms and bathrooms, House and volunteer-sponsored meals, 24-hour transportation, emotional support resources, and more. Along with its two Ronald McDonald Family Room® Programs located within children's hospitals, RMHOC will have the capacity to serve over 5,000 guests and family members each year once expansion is complete. For more information, visit RMHCSC.org/OrangeCounty.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California

For over 45 years, Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California (RMHCSC) has helped families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs. Through its six Ronald McDonald House® locations, three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms®, and Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, RMHCSC programs not only provide access to quality health care but also enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's healing.

