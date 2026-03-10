Raising a Glass to 250 Years: Peg Leg Porker Launches "Spirit of America™" Limited Edition Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

A Patriotic Bourbon Release Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary with the Spirit of American Resilience Behind It

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to celebrate 250 years of independence, Americans across the country will soon be raising a glass to the milestone — and Peg Leg Porker Spirits has created the bourbon built for the moment.

The Nashville-born brand announces the release of Spirit of America™, a limited edition Bottled-in-Bond bourbon crafted to commemorate America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the grit, craftsmanship and community that define the American spirit.

The release is inspired by the story of founder and pitmaster Carey Bringle, whose own journey reflects that same resilience. At age 17, Bringle lost his leg to osteogenic sarcoma. Refusing to let the challenge define him, he went on to build a nationally recognized barbecue brand and one of the most distinctive bourbon portfolios in the country, becoming the world's only award-winning pitmaster with an award-winning bourbon brand.

Today, that same spirit of perseverance is poured into every bottle of Peg Leg Porker Bourbon.

But the launch goes beyond bourbon.

Peg Leg Porker is inviting Americans everywhere to participate in a national "Raise a Glass to 250" toast, honoring American resilience everywhere from backyard barbecues, Memorial Day recognitions and 4th of July gatherings to restaurants, bars and celebrations across the country.

"If we're celebrating 250 years of America, it better be done the right way," says Bringle. "Bottled-in-Bond. High standards. No shortcuts. Let's raise a glass together."

Built the American Way

Unlike many commemorative spirits entering the market, Spirit of America™ carries one of the most respected classifications in American whiskey: Bottled-in-Bond.

Established by the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, the designation guarantees the bourbon is:

Produced by one distiller

From one distilling season

Aged at least four years

Stored in a federally bonded warehouse

Bottled at exactly 100 proof

The result is a bold yet balanced bourbon, and true to the Peg Leg Porker brand, the whiskey is finished through hickory charcoal, adding the brand's signature smooth, smoky complexity.

A Bourbon Rooted in American Craft

Barbecue and bourbon run deep in the Bringle family. The family's American roots trace back to 1727, with generations carrying forward traditions of service, hospitality and cooking over live fire. During military service on the island of Luan in the Philippines, members of Bringle's family became known for cooking whole hogs for fellow servicemen — a tradition that would later shape the barbecue heritage Carey Bringle carries forward today.

That legacy of service, resilience and gathering people together around food and drink continues to this day with Peg Leg Porker, making Spirit of America™ a fitting tribute to the values and traditions that have defined the nation for 250 years.

Supporting America's Veterans

In the spirit of service and community, a portion of proceeds from the Spirit of America™ Limited Edition release will support a local Tennessee nonprofit, Hearty Hog's Veteran BBQ Camp, which teaches military veterans the craft of barbecue, helping them build community, purpose and new careers after their service.

A New American Summer Tradition

The Spirit of America™ Limited Edition Summer Series will become Peg Leg Porker's annual patriotic bourbon release, celebrating American culture and milestones each summer. "This isn't a one-time release," says Bringle. "We are starting a tradition — raising a glass to the people, traditions and milestones that define America every summer."

Availability

Peg Leg Porker Spirit of America™ Limited Edition Summer Series – America 250 Bourbon carries a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Peg Leg Porker Spirits are currently available in select states and the United Kingdom, with national shipping available in states where regulated and continued expansion underway.

More information: https://www.peglegporkerspirits.com

About Peg Leg Porker Spirits

Founded by award-winning pitmaster Carey Bringle, Peg Leg Porker Spirits is one of the only bourbon brands in America born from live fire and real smoke. Bringle filters his whiskey through hickory charcoal, creating the brand's signature smooth, smoky character. Peg Leg Porker Bourbon has earned international acclaim, including the title of "World's Best Bourbon" at the Tasting Alliance Competition, along with numerous additional spirits awards across major global competitions.

