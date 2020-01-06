Raising Awareness of Premature Ejaculation, Morari Medical Introduces Wearable Prototype at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morari Medical, an emerging sexual health and wellness company, announced that it has developed the first wearable solution for the treatment of premature ejaculation (PE) and will reveal an early-stage prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), booth #51528. PE is the most common male sexual dysfunction and is experienced by up to 30 percent of adult men. The company also announced a partnership with San Diego Sexual Medicine to conduct a study of the wearable solution.

Morari Medical Product Image

Medical device industry veteran, Jeff Bennett, saw an opportunity to develop a wearable product employing neuromodulation as a practical way to impact the communication between the brain and the ejaculatory nerves. "PE is the number one male sexual dysfunction, yet most men don't want to talk about it," said Bennett, founder of Morari Medical. "The use of neuromodulation is a common modality that has been proven to treat a variety of different medical conditions. Our product will employ neuromodulation and is intended to be easy-to-use, discreet, and won't interfere with the partner's enjoyment."

Bennett has gathered a team with more than 75 years of collective experience in urology and sexual health, including Dr. Dicken Ko, a pioneering former Harvard-based urologist. "Premature ejaculation is a serious quality-of-life issue that most men don't see a doctor about and doctors lack good treatment options," said Dr. Ko. "There has been no innovation in the treatment of premature ejaculation for more than 20 years."

Early development has been extremely promising and now Morari Medical is working with San Diego Sexual Medicine and Dr. Irwin Goldstein, a world-renowned expert in the field of sexual medicine, to establish the effectiveness of this sextech solution. "As many as 60 percent of men wish to delay an ejaculation at some point and rapid ejaculation is one of the most common complaints of couples seeking sex therapy yet few solutions exist to address this problem," said Dr. Goldstein. "I have been disappointed in the available treatments as they can be inconvenient, messy, and have a negative impact on a partner's experience."

Morari Medical, along with San Diego Sexual Medicine, will be conducting a study to test the product in the first quarter of 2020. Results of this study will help guide the company to a commercial release of a product which is anticipated to be in 2021.

About Morari Medical

Morari Medical is an emerging sextech company focusing on men's sexual health and wellness. The Morari team is leveraging its 75 years of collective experience in urology and sexual health to develop a wearable device-based treatment for premature ejaculation (PE). PE is the most prevalent male sexual dysfunction, estimated to affect 30 percent of men worldwide. With a higher incidence than erectile dysfunction or enlarged prostate, PE represents a large global market opportunity.

