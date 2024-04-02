Raising Cane's Celebrates Total Solar Eclipse in Stellar Style with Chance to Win Free Cane's for 20 Years

Among the millions expected to travel to Dallas to see the total eclipse is the queen of space herself: Emily Calandrelli, also known as The Space Gal, who is an MIT-engineer turned Emmy-nominated science TV host, New York Times Best Selling Author, and speaker. Having amassed more than 1.2M followers on TikTok and more than 670K followers on Instagram, The Space Gal rose to popularity as a featured correspondent on Netflix's Bill Nye Saves the World and as executive producer and host of FOX's Xploration Outer Space in addition to authoring numerous picture, science experiment, and chapter book series. Most recently, The Space Gal was seen at The White House doing Easter-themed experiments.

Beginning at 9 a.m. CT on April 8, The Space Gal will greet fans, talk about all things outer space, and work a "shift" at Raising Cane's at 7345 Gaston Ave as she trades beakers for Box Combos and tries her hand at bagging orders with orbital velocity.

If your eclipse day plans don't find you in Dallas – or even if they do – stop by any Raising Cane's along the "Path of Toast-tality" to snag a free Texas toast. For every transaction that includes a Combo, Customers will receive one free toast to fuel their eclipse day happenings.

The online entry site https://raisingcanes.com/solareclipse/ for Free Cane's for 20 Years opens eclipse morning, April 8, at 12:01 a.m. ET and closes at 11:59 p.m. ET the same day. Entries are limited to one per Customer and each entry will receive a mobile code for a free toast valid April 8 through 14. The winner will be announced on or around April 10, 2024, and notified by email address or phone number provided during entry.

Emily Calandrelli is an MIT-engineer turned Emmy-nominated science TV host. She's the Host and Co-Executive Producer of Emily's Wonder Lab on Netflix, she's featured as a correspondent on Netflix's Bill Nye Saves the World and an Executive Producer and host of FOX's Xploration Outer Space. Emily is the author of the picture book Reach for the Stars, the science experiment book Stay Curious and Keep Exploring, and the science chapter book series, the Ada Lace Adventures. The third book in the series was launched to the International Space Station through the Story Time from Space program.

Emily is also a professional speaker who has spoken at venues like Google, Pixar, MIT, Texas Instruments, CERN, and dozens of K-12 schools and Universities around the country. She focuses her talks on the topics of science communication, space exploration, and women in STEM. Her 3 TEDx talks are available on YouTube.

Emily's educational background is in engineering and policy. At West Virginia University she received her bachelors in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. While at WVU she was awarded the Goldwater scholarship for research and Truman scholarship for policy work.

She received her Masters from MIT in Aeronautics and Astronautics as well as Technology and Policy.

Raising Cane's is one of the fastest growing restaurant brands, with 775+ Restaurants in 40+ states and plans to open 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2024. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic "Cane's Sauce" – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information visit raisingcanes.com.

