Raising Cane's Partners with LSU to Provide Online Education to Crewmembers and their Families

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising Cane's, which got its start at the North Gates of LSU 25 years ago, is now partnering with the university to provide online educational opportunities for 35,000 crewmembers across the country and immediate family members. Since 2011, Raising Cane's has provided education benefits for its crew and now the partnership with LSU provides the opportunity to apply the benefit toward select LSU Online degrees or certificate programs.

This partnership is part of Raising Cane's larger initiative to provide their crew with holistic education benefits. Raising Cane's is currently paying for the education of hundreds of managers and are excited to be able to extend that support to crew and their immediate families.

"Since the early days of the original Cane's at the North Gates of LSU, it's been important to me for Raising Cane's to be a great place to work. Our exceptional Crew is as much of who we are as our craveable chicken finger meals, and we are committed to provide them tools and opportunities to grow and succeed," said Raising Cane's Founder and CEO Todd Graves. "To offer our Crew the opportunity to earn a degree from the university where our story began, means a lot to me."

Eligible Crewmembers can use their tuition reimbursement for up to $5,250 per year toward any degree including online bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, graduate and post-baccalaureate certificates and professional development certificate programs.

"This partnership helps to advance the lives of these Crewmembers and their family members—personally and professionally," said Sasha Thackaberry, vice president at LSU Online & Continuing Education. "These benefits will help motivated individuals pursue their career goals and ultimately graduate with less debt."

LSU is seeking new organizations to partner with. If you are an employer interested in partnering with LSU, visit online.lsu.edu/partnerships.

About LSU Online & Continuing Education

LSU Online & Continuing Education meets the evolving needs of learners by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. LSU Online meets students at all levels of their education journey from individual training courses to fully online degrees. Standards are rigorous, led by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors. Learn more at online.lsu.edu.

Raising Cane's®

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 550 restaurants in 29 states and the Middle East with 75 new restaurants and 20 new markets planned for 2021. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane's vision is to grow restaurants, serving our customers, all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement. Learn more at raisingcanes.com.

SOURCE LSU Online & Continuing Education

Related Links

https://online.lsu.edu/

