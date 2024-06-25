Raising Cane's Takes Center Stage in the Heart of Music City with Flagship Restaurant on Broadway

Located on the corner of Broadway and Third Ave. N. at 212 Broadway in the historic Baxter Building, the custom-themed Flagship Restaurant pays homage to country music legends with signature city-inspired flair from local artists and designers such as Hatch Show Print Shop, Ranger Stitch, James Willis, and more. Originally built in 1891 – nearly 60 years before Nashville gained its country music notoriety – the four-story Baxter Building housed some of the city's most bustling businesses. Now, it's home to one of Raising Cane's most anticipated Restaurants, which will serve Customers on the first and second floor.

In celebration of the city's rich history, the Restaurant boasts a feature wall with a colorful horse-riding cowboy made with an impressive 1.2 million rhinestones; a Johnny and June Cash tribute booth for the perfect Nashville photo-moment; a Loretta Lynn signed sequin top and one of her prized guitars; and exclusive Nashville Cane's merch. When walking through the doors, Customers will be greeted by a 5-foot-6 tall statue of Cane III – Raising Cane's yellow Labrador mascot and namesake – wearing her best flashy red Nudie style suit. Customers will also notice a hanging art installation from internationally-renowned perceptual artist Michael Murphy, who used 75 individual steel pieces of various designs to create a three-dimensional number "one" and "heart," in honor of Cane's ONE LOVE®. Over 250 disco balls hang throughout the Restaurant as a nod to Raising Cane's first Restaurant, where owner and founder Todd Graves hung a disco ball to cover a skylight, becoming a design element in every Restaurant since.

Situated smack dab in the middle of the shops, restaurants, and venues that define Nashville as Music City, the Raising Cane's Flagship is a must-see (and eat) for locals and tourists alike. The Restaurant joins the company of other iconic hotspot eateries and venues like the legendary Tootsies Orchid Lounge, the classic Robert's Western World, and even the newer celebrity-owned spots like Blake Shelton's Ole Red, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa and Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar. Serving Box Combos and beats you can stomp your boots to, Cane's will keep the party going both day and night, helping fuel hungry music fans and the city's growing number of 17 million annual visitors.

The Nashville Flagship is the latest of its kind to come from Cane's and opens exactly a year from when the brand first entered New York and opened its Global Flagship in Times Square, which has since become one of the busiest QSRs in the world. The brand's other flagships include South Beach, Chicago, and Las Vegas, with plans to open more across the country's most populous and famous destinations.

The Nashville Flagship Restaurant is open from 10 to 2 a.m. Sunday through Saturday for lunch, dinner, and to satisfy those late-night Chicken Finger cravings. In addition to dine-in and carry-out options, Customers will have a whole new way to get "sauced" on Broadway when they order Chicken Fingers and Cane's Sauce, served alongside buttery Cane's toast, crispy crinkle-cut fries, crunch coleslaw, and choice of freshly squeezed lemonade or other beverage online or via the Cane's mobile app for order ahead and quick and easy pick-up.

Raising Cane's Nashville Flagship Fact Sheet

FAST FACTS

Located on the corner of Broadway and Third Ave. N. at 212 Broadway in the historic Baxter Building built in 1891

Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Saturday

Raising Cane's is the only QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) on Lower Broadway

Custom-themed with signature city-inspired flair from five different local artists and designers

This Restaurant pays homage to Nashville country music legends including Johnny and June Cash , Loretta Lynn , Marty Stuart and more with tribute booths, custom-made stools, and featured memorabilia throughout the Restaurant

country music legends including , , and more with tribute booths, custom-made stools, and featured memorabilia throughout the Restaurant Exclusive Raising Cane's Nashville merchandise, including T-shirts, hoodies, hats, stickers and keychains, is available to purchase in-person at this Restaurant only

KEY RESTAURANT FEATURES

Rhinestone feature wall, boasting 1.2 million colorful rhinestones to create the design of a cowboy riding a bucking horse holding a Cane's cup

205+ disco balls featured throughout the Restaurant, referencing Raising Cane's first restaurant – "The Mothership" – where owner Todd Graves hung a disco ball to cover a skylight, becoming a design element in every Raising Cane's since

hung a disco ball to cover a skylight, becoming a design element in every Raising Cane's since A Johnny and June Cash tribute booth, with two custom-made guitars for Johnny and June Cash by Nashville guitar maker Danny Ferrington – who has designed guitars for legends like George Harrison , Eric Clapton and Kurt Cobain – plus a custom Johnny and June Cash art piece by local artist Travis Austin

tribute booth, with two custom-made guitars for by guitar maker – who has designed guitars for legends like , and – plus a custom art piece by local artist Country music star memorabilia, including Loretta Lynn 's signed sequined top and one of her prized guitars

's signed sequined top and one of her prized guitars Eye-catching seating, including booths embroidered by Nashville local Ranger Stitch , booths with pickup truck tailgates as seat backs, plus country legend inspired and vinyl record stools

local , booths with pickup truck tailgates as seat backs, plus country legend inspired and vinyl record stools A hanging art installation from internationally-renowned perceptual artist Michael Murphy , who used 75 individual steel pieces of various designs to create a three-dimensional number "one" and "heart," referencing Cane's ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals

who used 75 individual steel pieces of various designs to create a three-dimensional number "one" and "heart," referencing Cane's ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals Feature wall of posters designed by the local and legendary Hatch Show Print Shop

Floor to ceiling wood block wall inspired by the Hatch Show Print Shop featuring ink-stained and distressed wood Cane's signage as an homage to the shop's long history of custom sign printing

featuring ink-stained and distressed wood Cane's signage as an homage to the shop's long history of custom sign printing Display boxes featuring a custom ONE LOVE® jacket handmade by Nashville designer Manuel "Manny" Cuevas – who has designed iconic looks for Elvis Presley , The Beatles, Salvador Dali and The Rat Pack Elite – and an authentic Rodeo Nudie shirt worn by bluegrass singer-songwriter Marty Stuart

designer – who has designed iconic looks for , The Beatles, and The Rat Pack Elite – and an authentic Rodeo Nudie shirt worn by bluegrass singer-songwriter Impressive piece of 2-foot by 4-foot leather art piece, hand-tooled by artist Jacob "Clackdaddy" Clack which took over 300 hours to create

which took over 300 hours to create A 5-foot-6 tall statue of Cane III – Raising Cane's yellow Labrador mascot and namesake – greets Customers by the front door in her best flashy red Nudie style suit

Can't-miss the 8-foot tall custom-painted horse that leaps the stair rail and the two 5-foot wide custom belt buckles painted with the Nashville skyline, country icons, and Cane's symbols, weighing over 100 pounds each

skyline, country icons, and Cane's symbols, weighing over 100 pounds each 3 custom, hand-painted guitar cases bearing the image of Cane I, II and III – Cane's owner Todd Grave's yellow Labradors – from local artist James Willis

