Raising Gun Violence Awareness Marble Church Puts Names to Numbers

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, October 13, 2018, Marble Collegiate Church will unveil its new ribbon initiative, Prayers of Remembrance and Peace. This awareness project will highlight Gun Violence. Adorned on the fence around the 5th Avenue church will be orange ribbons, the defining color of the gun violence awareness movement. Included on these ribbons will be the names and ages of victims from the over fifty deadliest mass shootings since Columbine in 1999.

We invite all to join us at 1 West 29th Street to remember gun violence victims and demonstrate solidarity in preventing these tragedies in the future.

Event Details

On Saturday, October 13, Marble Church will hold a ceremony at 11:30am with a few words from their Senior Minister, Dr. Michael Bos. This will be followed by guests and officials tying the names of Gun Violence Victims on the church's fence.

On Sunday, October 14, after the 11:00am service, Marble Church and its congregation will be adding green ribbons to the fence to symbolize their prayers for peace and remembrance for the victims.

"Every year over 12,000 people are killed by someone else with a gun and of those, over 1,600 are children or teens. This should not be viewed as normal or acceptable. Therefore, we are placing these orange and green ribbons on our fence to remember the victims and symbolize the prayers we continue to offer for the day when the senseless loss of life to gun violence will end. As followers of One called "the Prince of Peace," we are committed that peace must be the norm. We must find a way to end gun violence." – Dr. Michael Bos, Senior Minister, Marble Collegiate Church

"Our country continues to be unique in the world for the level of gun violence we experience. I commend Marble Collegiate Church for bringing attention to this needless epidemic, and I share their prayers for the concrete actions needed at all levels of government to truly honor the victims and bring peace." – State Senator Liz Krueger

"I applaud the Marble Collegiate Church for honoring the many victims of gun violence and their willingness to draw attention to such an important issue. Tens of thousands of Americans die every year in gun-related deaths and this issue cannot be ignored. No one should fear losing their child, partner, friend, loved one, at the hand of a gun."

– Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney

About Marble Church:

With roots dating back to 1628, Marble Collegiate Church has been serving the diverse residents of New York City for centuries. And now, through live streaming, we have worshipers in all fifty states and over 160 countries around the world. This vibrant protestant church offers a place of community for all and encourages living out that faith to become our best selves in order to serve New York City and the world.

For more information go to: http://www.marblechurch.org/give/orangeribbons/

