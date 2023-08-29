Raising More Than $200K in 20 Minutes; Klydoclock Launches a New Era of Analog Digital Clocks and the Klydo Artist Collective Featuring Global Artists Like Karim Rashid and Others

News provided by

Klydo

29 Aug, 2023, 07:55 ET

With 1300+ backers from 35 countries, the company's original Klydo Collection features work from more than 150 artists from around the world and its Klydo Clocksmith Creation Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Klydo officially announces Karim Rashid as a featured artist for its Klydo Artist Collective, creating art for the new Klydoclock which recently launched on Kickstarter raising more than $200K dollars in 20 minutes.

"Klydoclock is injecting the kinetic beauty of the fourth dimension into our personal 3D spaces in a subtle yet dynamic way," states Karim Rashid, Egyptian-born, Canadian raised award-winning industrial designer and featured artist.

Continue Reading
Klydo
Klydo
Klydo
Klydo

A legendary design icon, Rashid's designs include luxury goods, furniture, lighting, surface design, brand identity and packaging. Klydoclock is now featuring more than 1500 animations from 150+ artists spanning 30 countries. The Artist Collective keeps the digital content for its first-of-its-kind analog clock, with animations that turn the clock into a centerpiece of the home. The Klydo Artist Collective is a platform for all artists, from award winning animators and motion graphic artists to budding artists and everyone in between. Other featured artists include: CGI master Beeple, Simona Alunni, Anna Marinenko, Rich Armstrong, Dan Richardson, Matt Semke, and more artists joining every day.

Klydoclock is a timepiece that combines the utility of a clock with the beauty of the moving image. With an ever-expanding collection of animated faces to choose from, you can give your clock a new look, whenever you want. With no apps or subscriptions required, the unique Klydoclock is available on Kickstarter for a limited time at the exclusive price of $289. You can visit Klydoclock Kickstarter Campaign for more details. If you are an artist interested in contributing to the platform, visit https://www.klydoclock.com.

About Klydoclock
Established in 2022, Klydoclock is led by a team of world-class engineers, designers and artists. The team's first product, Klydoclock is an analog clock featuring unique animated graphics from more than 150 artists from 30+ countries. The Klydoclock Kickstarter campaign launched in July 2023, raising more than $200K in 20 minutes.

Media Contact:
Jasmine Stanley
949-264-3211
[email protected] 

SOURCE Klydo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.