Raising More Than $200K in 20 Minutes; Klydoclock Launches a New Era of Analog Digital Clocks and the Klydo Artist Collective Featuring Global Artists Like Karim Rashid and Others

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Klydo officially announces Karim Rashid as a featured artist for its Klydo Artist Collective, creating art for the new Klydoclock which recently launched on Kickstarter raising more than $200K dollars in 20 minutes.

"Klydoclock is injecting the kinetic beauty of the fourth dimension into our personal 3D spaces in a subtle yet dynamic way," states Karim Rashid, Egyptian-born, Canadian raised award-winning industrial designer and featured artist.

A legendary design icon, Rashid's designs include luxury goods, furniture, lighting, surface design, brand identity and packaging. Klydoclock is now featuring more than 1500 animations from 150+ artists spanning 30 countries. The Artist Collective keeps the digital content for its first-of-its-kind analog clock, with animations that turn the clock into a centerpiece of the home. The Klydo Artist Collective is a platform for all artists, from award winning animators and motion graphic artists to budding artists and everyone in between. Other featured artists include: CGI master Beeple, Simona Alunni, Anna Marinenko, Rich Armstrong, Dan Richardson, Matt Semke, and more artists joining every day.

Klydoclock is a timepiece that combines the utility of a clock with the beauty of the moving image. With an ever-expanding collection of animated faces to choose from, you can give your clock a new look, whenever you want. With no apps or subscriptions required, the unique Klydoclock is available on Kickstarter for a limited time at the exclusive price of $289. You can visit Klydoclock Kickstarter Campaign for more details. If you are an artist interested in contributing to the platform, visit https://www.klydoclock.com .

Established in 2022, Klydoclock is led by a team of world-class engineers, designers and artists. The team's first product, Klydoclock is an analog clock featuring unique animated graphics from more than 150 artists from 30+ countries. The Klydoclock Kickstarter campaign launched in July 2023, raising more than $200K in 20 minutes.

