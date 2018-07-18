Raising the bar: AshBritt releases post-disaster debris management animated short

Wanting to use innovative communication methods to convey a better understanding of debris management, which at times can be complex, CEO Perkins Castillo set out to produce an animated short. The video is designed to provide a high-level overview of what post-disaster debris management entails for impacted communities. The short about the debris management industry aims to serve as a conversation starter for community leaders and members, as well as to educate on issues like how post disaster debris pick-up occurs.

AshBritt believes strongly that active engagement is as important before a storm as it as after. Perkins Castillo stated, "We hope this video can be shared on websites, e-newsletters, and social media as an educational tool for communities to engage in preparedness activities and to help a community gain understanding of what happens during a response."

Additional subtitled English and Spanish versions are available on the AshBritt website: http://www.ashbritt.com/dm101/

Now in its 25th year, AshBritt is a national turn-key rapid-response disaster recovery and environmental services contractor. AshBritt has conducted more than 330 disaster response missions and 30 special environmental projects, successfully serving more than 600 clients. We have been directly involved in the recovery efforts of more than 60 federally declared disasters in 19 states. AshBritt has been a contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for 20 years and is currently the prime contractor for the South Pacific Division (AZ, CA, NV, UT, NM) and South Atlantic Division (AL, FL, GA, SC, NC).

SOURCE AshBritt Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ashbritt.com/

