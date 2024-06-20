Raising the Bar on Cybersecurity, CIS Introduces Iron Edge Gateway (IEG) With Post-Quantum Cryptography, Offering Next-Level Cyber Security With Unparalleled Protection

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Intell Solution is excited to announce the launch of the Iron Edge Gateway (IEG), a cutting-edge, non-attributable, low-probability-of-detection (LPD), low-probability-of-intercept (LPI), end-to-end encrypted hardware and firmware router proudly made in the USA.

The Iron Edge Gateway is ingeniously designed as a plug-and-play solution, ensuring seamless integration into any network environment. This feature provides a reliable and secure connection, making it exceptionally user-friendly and easy to use.

Key Features:

Universal Compatibility: The IEG works with any ISP connectivity, including cellular, satellite, fiber, cable, and SDWAN, ensuring seamless integration.

Advanced Connectivity: It connects via WAN to the ISP modem LAN interface, acts as a DHCP server, supports two WAN interfaces, and allows multiple ISPs for fail-over.

Unparalleled Security: The IEG uses CISEN SDN PQC with post-quantum cryptography, ensuring unmatched protection for data in transit and at rest through multiple encryption protocols.

Robust Encryption: Encapsulated with Kyber 1024 Level 5, FIPS 203, LM-KEM cryptography, recognized by NIST and NSA.

Enhanced Obfuscation: It obfuscates the public IP, directs traffic over CISEN SDN, and shields the network against analytics and POL, ensuring data safety.

It obfuscates the public IP, directs traffic over CISEN SDN, and shields the network against analytics and POL, ensuring data safety. Managed Attribution: The IEG servers and CISEN SDN PQC infrastructure are maintained with the highest security layers via a managed attribution mechanism.

The Iron Edge Gateway is a robust, secure, and adaptable network router designed to provide peace of mind in a complex digital landscape. Alexander Purta, Founder and CEO of CIS, said, "I'm super excited to offer this product to our customers. It indeed provides the pinnacle of network security in a world constantly under threat. The Iron Edge Gateway is an advanced security technology and versatile network router providing robust protection against cyber threats."

For more information about the Iron Edge Gateway and how it can benefit your network environment, please visit our website or contact Ashley Kindig at [email protected].

About Cyber Intell Solution:

Cyber Intell Solution is a leading innovator in cybersecurity solutions, dedicated to providing state-of-the-art products that ensure our customers' highest levels of security and performance. Our mission is to safeguard digital environments with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise.

SOURCE Cyber Intell Solution