Raising the Bar with Increased Pay

TERRELL, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.S. Helwig is pleased to announce exciting changes that have been made and continue to make to ensure their drivers are rewarded for their hard work. J.S Helwig has been in the trucking business since 1984 and knows their success comes from a dedicated team. From their humble beginnings to continuous growth, they strive to do their best to please everyone involved in their operation. Their four pay increases in the last year alone show a commitment to treating their drivers with the respect and compensation they deserve.

By listening to their drivers' needs and working with them, J.S. Helwig has created long-lasting partnerships that benefit all. In fact, half their drivers come from referrals and rehires! They pride themselves on the fact that employees value them enough to want their loved ones to join. By creating happy teams where communication and collaboration are valued, J.S Helwig can guarantee future success within.

"I put my money where my mouth is. Our drivers mean everything to us," says James Helwig, owner and CEO. These values let his business retain its drivers and lead the way in providing excellent working conditions for their team. With an openness to figure out innovative ways to improve their practices, they continue to not only grow in this industry but lead it.

J.S. Helwig has been a leading trucking company for over 30 years. With approximately 300 power units and 600 refrigerated trailers, they are one of the top refrigerated transport companies in the United States. With a starting pay higher than the average and a focus on creating an ever-growing, welcoming community, they plan to drive on the road for the long haul.

