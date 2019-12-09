Raising the Quality of Service Delivery Systems

Authors, James T. Chok, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Jill M. Harper, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA, Mary Jane Weiss, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA, Frank L. Bird, M.Ed., BCBA and James K. Luiselli, Ed.D., ABPP, BCBA-D share their robust expertise in this textbook, which includes overviews of training procedures, presentation graphics to reinforce learning, forms such as data recording sheets, graph interpretation guides, rating scales, quizzes and other supporting materials. The curriculum emphasizes both knowledge and performance competencies related to Functional Analysis and ABA.

"This publication is an important accomplishment in Melmark's strategic plan," said Melmark Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, Frank Bird, M.Ed., BCBA. "Our leadership team has the vision to continue to advance our clinical systems, becoming a national and international resource center."

"This practitioner guide is one of many ways Melmark is generating and disseminating the knowledge and expertise of our highly-skilled workforce to raise the level of treatment and care across the field of data-driven services," said Melmark President and CEO, Rita M. Gardner, M.P.H., LABA, BCBA. "Melmark's programs for children and adults diagnosed with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities will always be high quality, evidence-based best practices, designed and validated by recognized leaders in the field. This practitioner guide makes that model available to all providers and clinical teams."

Functional Analysis: A Practitioner's Guide to Implementation and Training precedes a series of planned practitioner manuals designed to address critical topics in Applied Behavior Analysis to clinicians working with individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and other behavioral challenges. Each book in the series will be designed to help overcome challenges practitioners face by taking the very best in practical knowledge from the authors, who are among the top clinicians in their field, and translating that knowledge into a readily available, consumable and practical format.

The series will be edited by Jonathan Tarbox, Ph.D., BCBA-D, who has published four books on autism treatment and more than 70 peer-reviewed journal articles and chapters in scientific texts. Functional Analysis: A Practitioner's Guide to Implementation and Training is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play Books and other platforms.

Melmark is a not-for-profit organization providing clinically-sophisticated evidence-based special education, residential, vocational and therapeutic services for children and adults with autism spectrum disorders, developmental and intellectual disabilities, acquired brain injuries and other neurological and genetic disorders. With service divisions in Andover, Massachusetts, Berwyn, Pennsylvania and Charlotte, North Carolina, Melmark is recognized as one of the leading providers in the country. Melmark has a combined staff of over 1,200 and serves 1,000 individuals from 25 states, as well as international regions. To learn more, visit www.melmark.org.

