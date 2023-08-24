Raising Voices Festival: A Celebration of Music, Art, and the Power of Protest to Provide a Weekend of Free Music & Arts in Downtown Boston on Sept 23 and 24

News provided by

Revolutionary Spaces

24 Aug, 2023, 08:32 ET

Free festival presented by Revolutionary Spaces and featuring Chanon Judson, Grace Galu Kalambay, Pyeng Threadgill, Frank London, and Porsha Olayiwola kicks off 250th Tea Party Commemoration

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionary Spaces presents the Raising Voices Festival: A Celebration of Music, Art, and the Power of Protest on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, 2023. The free, multi-disciplinary festival in the heart of downtown Boston will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party—one of the most influential protests in American history. Featured artists include Chanon Judson, Co-Artistic Director of Urban Bush Women; Grace Galu Kalambay, a vocalist, actor, and composer who combines the sounds of her Irish and Congolese heritage with a soulful and gritty twist; Pyeng Threadgill, a vocalist/songwriter who performs a mix of soul, jazz, folk and blues; Frank London, a trumpeter, bandleader, composer, and member of the Klezmatics; and Porsha Olayiwola, the current poet laureate for the City of Boston, who uses afro-futurism and surrealism to examine historical and current issues in the Black, woman, and queer diasporas.

Continue Reading
Raising Voices Festival: A Celebration of Music, Art, and the Power of Protest to Provide a Weekend of Free Music & Arts in Downtown Boston on Sept 23 and 24
Raising Voices Festival: A Celebration of Music, Art, and the Power of Protest to Provide a Weekend of Free Music & Arts in Downtown Boston on Sept 23 and 24

The public is invited to walk in the footsteps of revolutionaries who came before us during this weekend-long event featuring a range of performances and attractions from local and national artists and community partners. Revolutionary Space's Washington Street campus—from the Old State House to Old South Meeting House and beyond—will be activated with experiences for people of all ages. Festival-goers will encounter musicians, dancers, actors, poets, and artists, as well as community pop-ups, food vendors, sidewalk and storefront activations, and a family area with a sensory-friendly zone. The street festivities will take place from 11:00 am-6:00 pm on Saturday and from 11:00 am-5:00 pm on Sunday.

"The Raising Voices Festival was created to uplift and celebrate voices of revolution from the past, present, and future," said Revolutionary Spaces President & CEO Nathaniel Sheidley. "As we prepare to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party later this year, we honor Boston's rich history as the birthplace of American protest and the cradle of change that has shaped our nation. Revolutionary Spaces is proud to set the stage and amplify diverse voices and the spirit of revolution, and to engage the Greater Boston community in this important conversation around democracy and free speech."

Along Washington Street will be the Raising Voices' Artist Village with the fine arts and crafts of local creators on display and available for purchase as these artists explore mutual aid as a form of protest through community-building.

Summer Street will also feature a beer garden hosted by Democracy Brewing, a downtown Boston-based, worker-owned brewery and pub. Other food and beverage vendors will cook up delicious eats at the Boston Irish Famine Memorial on Washington Street, while highlighting food activism and food insecurity issues.

The Raising Voices Festival is free and open to the public thanks to the generous support of Meet Boston and the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District. Additionally, Porsha Olayiwola's program at Faneuil Hall is made possible by support from the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture, the National Parks of Boston, and the National Parks Service's Interpretation & Education Civil Rights Fund. Pre-registration for the festival is highly encouraged. To pre-register and for schedule and artist updates, visit: revolutionaryspaces.org/explore/raising-voices. Tickets to the Raising Voices Presents programs will be available in early August.

About Revolutionary Spaces

Formed in January 2020 through a merger between the Bostonian Society and Old South Association, Revolutionary Spaces tells the interwoven stories of two of Boston's most iconic sites—the Old State House and Old South Meeting House. Revolutionary Spaces brings people together to explore the American struggle to create and sustain a free society. We steward these buildings as gathering spaces for the open exchange of ideas and the continuing practice of democracy, inspiring all who believe in the power of people to govern themselves.

Contact
Sloane Wilten
Seven Hills Communications
[email protected]
615.739.7141

SOURCE Revolutionary Spaces

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.